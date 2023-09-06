The Tories created our benefits addiction

Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street

Many Britons love a good queue. Some even like to queue to join a queue, without even knowing what’s at the end of it. Now spread the rumour that there is free money at the end of the line. What do you think happens? The queue grows of course. Now imagine the money is tax free, there are basically no real obligations to do anything, and the amount you receive will rise by at least inflation every year.

We all want a decent benefits system that supports the genuinely disabled, the sick, the vulnerable and the job seeking unemployed. Indeed, we should be world leading at running a fair and efficient system. But our benefits system is out of control, wide open to abuse and getting worse. The Government’s consultation on reforms is too little, and much too late; changes won’t even come into force until 2025. Meanwhile, the benefits queue grows and grows, unlike our economy. There are now a staggering 5.4 million people on out of work benefits.

Westminster politicians find this too uncomfortable to challenge, so would rather open the doors to unlimited low skilled immigration when businesses say there is a labour shortage. The consequences for society are profound as taxpayers become ever more angry and public services decline. Sadly people are liable conclude that if you can’t beat the system, you might as well join those on benefits – especially amongst the young.

But if you can work, then you should work. And work must pay. It is a tragedy that so many are being trapped on benefits, with such huge losses of talent and opportunity. It’s bad for the individual’s own well-being, their families, the wider community and certainly the economy. Work is good for us all. It gives a sense of achievement and dignity.

The Conservatives have finally agreed that there’s a problem, but they’ve also decided it’s too sensitive and difficult to really deal with before the election. That’s why they’re kicking the can down the road; they want it to be someone else’s issue. But the simple truth of the matter is that it seems to be a problem of their own making. They froze income tax thresholds for the low paid while making sure tax-free benefits grew with inflation. Of course, the checks on out-of-work applicants should be tighter, but can we really rely on the competence of civil servants to implement them?

My solution is simple, and quick: we need to make work pay. Money talks. If people realise that their net take home from work will be higher than living on benefits, they will rapidly come back to work.

Reform UK has a simple three point plan that will end this catastrophe, and cannot be impeded by woke civil servants. Firstly, we will lift the starting point for paying income tax per year to £20,000 from £12,570. This extra take home pay makes a real difference, freeing up many from paying any income tax – and utterly changing the calculation for some on benefits. Much of the multi billion cost, we believe, will be recouped by those who go into work and off benefits growing the economy.

Secondly, we will stop mass immigration with a net zero target number. We believe wages for the lower paid will rise, so that even more will be drawn by the prospect of a well-paid job. And third, we will freeze benefits for the out of work young. Cue uproar and my immediate cancellation, but someone has to say it. Sometimes the tough decisions are actually the kindest. Make work pay. It is good for us all.

