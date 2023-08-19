Tories claim Labour childcare plans are ‘war on hard-working parents’

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused over Labour’s childcare plans - Peter Summers/Getty Images

The Tories have accused Sir Keir Starmer of plotting a “war on hard-working parents” over Labour’s childcare plans.

Ministers have claimed the Labour leader is eyeing up a money-saving raid on the free nursery places provided to thousands of middle class families.

Labour called the suggestions “nonsense” and insisted it has no plans to make such changes, but did not categorically rule out doing so in future.

All parents in England who earn less than £100,000 a year can currently claim up to 30 hours a week of free childcare for three and four-year-olds. The system does not discriminate between families that qualify, but some in Labour argue that it should be geared more towards poorer households.

Party sources told The Guardian that one idea being looked at was cutting hours for wealthier parents and diverting the cash to those on lower incomes.

Andrew Griffith, a Treasury minister, said the reports showed that “Labour is planning a war on hard-working parents, making childcare less accessible the harder you work”, adding: “This policy is a down-payment on the sort of vendetta against those who seek to better themselves that we can expect from a future Labour government.”

Treasury analysis reveals that lowering the earnings limit at which parents qualify to £60,000 would result in 63,000 children missing out on free places.

Labour insisted suggestions it was planning to change the threshold or reduce childcare provision for higher earners were wide of the mark.

The row comes as the two main parties prepare to go into the next election battling over which leader has the better offer for parents. Britain’s childcare system is one of the most expensive in the world and has been blamed for harming growth by shrinking the workforce.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has unveiled the Tory offer to extend the 30 hours offer to children as young as nine months from next year.

In January, Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, outlined plans for an overhaul of childcare that she likened to the birth of the NHS. Her remarks were widely interpreted as an offer of free nursery places for all children over nine months, although Labour subsequently ruled that out.

Ms Phillipson has since said she would scrap the model of providing parents with a set number of free hours, but has not said what she would replace it with.

Asked about her plans last month, she twice failed to rule out bringing in changes to means-testing as part of future reforms.

The shadow education secretary was also asked whether Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, had stepped in to demand that her initial plans were “scaled back” over cost fears, and replied: “We have to be aware every part of what we’ve set out so far has been fully funded and fully costed, and that will continue to be our position.

“We will face an incredibly difficult fiscal inheritance because the Conservatives have trashed the economy, and that will present us with some really tough choices.”

A Labour spokesman insisted the party has “no plans to change the £100,000 threshold” and said the Tory claims were “nonsense from the Conservatives, who should be ashamed of their record when it comes to supporting families with childcare”.

The spokesman said families were “struggling to find any available or affordable childcare because of the mess the Conservatives have made of the system”, adding: “Labour will reform our childcare system so that it better supports families from the end of parental leave to the end of primary school.”

