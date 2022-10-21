Tori van Breugel on How Google Search Helps Discover Fashion Grails

Following TJ Sawyerr’s demonstration of Google Search’s new feature, Hypebae and Google have teamed up to enlist aspiring stylist Tori van Breugel to put together a fit that aligns with her experimental style.





Describing her aesthetic as “comfortable, chic and experimental,” van Breugel holds importance to being unique. So, to her, discovering grails which she defines as “a unique piece in my wardrobe that when I wear it, it makes the outfit my own,” is key. Whilst her social channels are a testament to her love of fashion, van Breugel also scouts emerging creatives through her talent agency, Holy Crap Agency. But with her passion lying within styling, it's Google that plays an essential part in her journey of keeping informed and standing out from the crowd.

Similarly to Sawyerr, the content creator uses the new feature on the Google app to search what she sees, assisting her mission of discovering under-the-radar pieces to recreate as her own. “I don’t find inspiration from social media. I normally find it [on] the streets,” she continues. “Seeing a look and making it my own.” Just as she uses the app to identify grails at home, van Breugel takes the same inquisitive energy everywhere she goes. “I usually find inspiration when I go traveling. I find seeing other cultures really interesting,” she says. “Using the camera on Google Search, I can find new designers that I’ve never heard of.”

Going through a selection of clothes, van Breugel’s interest was piqued by an Oxley organic cotton denim jacket. Instead of typing its description, she taps the camera icon on the Google search bar to easily identify it. As well as getting the exact match, she was also able to find out more about the brand that fits her experimental style. “A British designer with independent roots,” she says of Oxley. “Each piece is hand dyed which makes it extremely unique.” As she searches the studio to find more pieces to identify through the app, van Breugel arrives at a pair of hi-top Good News Juice sneakers to complete her look.

Check out how van Breugel discovers new grails using Google’s new feature in the video above and try the Google app to search what you see.





*Search results on the Google Search feature may vary depending on visual matches.