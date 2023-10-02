Tori Spelling's Son Liam and Daughter Stella Tower Over Her in Homecoming Photo: 'Proud to Be Their Mom'

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum was filled with pride as she sent her oldest two to homecoming

Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling with daughter Stella and son Liam

Tori Spelling's teenagers are enjoying a special celebration.

On Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, shared a photo on Instagram where she poses in between daughter Stella, 15, and son Liam, 16, with both teens taller than mom as they dressed to impress at homecoming.

"I’m sorry, little Monkey and Buggy can’t come to the phone right now. Why? … Oh, ‘cause they’re grown!" the mom of five joked, referencing Taylor Swift's track "Look What You Made Me Do."



"My 2 oldest babies @liammcdermott___ and @stella_mcdermott08 went to their #homecoming last night. And, NOW little mama had to get one pic with my babes," she continued.

"Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2 and 3 year old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both taller than me. It happens! These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence. But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans."

"Proud to be their mom," she added. "I trust these 2 because they are just good kids and GET IT! So filled with love and beaming with proudness as mama helps baby birds take flight. No doubt these 2 will soar! And, best of all, they deserve to! #homecoming2023 #junior #sophmore #highschool."



Tori Spelling Instagram Tori Spelling poses with her five kids

Spelling shares her five children — Beau, 6, Finn, 11, Hattie, who turns 12 later this week, Stella and Liam — with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

The couple's split was announced in June after 18 years together. In a since-deleted post, McDermott revealed that the pair “ have decided to go our separate ways.”

Earlier this summer, a source told PEOPLE Tori's mom, Candy Spelling, has been instrumental in helping Tori navigate this difficult time.

"She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the insider said at the time.

Candy is also stepping in as a source of comfort for her five grandchildren. “The children love their grandma because she spoils them and gives them the best treats! The children are Candy’s whole world, and she loves spending as much time with them as possible,” they said.

And though mother and daughter were formerly estranged, the insider affirms that the pair's "relationship is the best it has ever been. The only regret Tori has is that she held on to her resentment for so long and they lost a lot of time, but she hopes to make up for it now.”



A second source confirmed at the time that Candy has been acting as something of a counselor for when and if a divorce from McDermott, 56, plays out: “Candy is helping with her divorce and referring attorneys. Candy wants to make sure the kids will be OK.”

