Tori Spelling on Whether or Not She'll Be 'Contributing' to Dean McDermott's Christmas Gift from Their Kids

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Amy Sussman/Getty

Tori Spelling is getting real about the holidays.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, the former Beverly Hills: 90210 actress, 48, revealed whether or not she will be contributing to Dean McDermott's Christmas gift from their kids this year. The couple, who wed in 2006, have been "living separate lives" as of late, a source told PEOPLE in November.

"All right, so, holiday shopping," Lewis, 51, begins. "What are we getting Dean, anything?"

After a brief pause, Spelling replies, "Yes, of course. The kids are getting him something."

Lewis then asks if she's going to help the kids out or if she's going to tell them to "use their own money" to buy their dad a gift, to which Spelling says with a smirk, "No, I'm contributing."

The cheeky exchange between the Saved by the Bell alum and the Flipping Out star comes shortly after a source told PEOPLE that McDermott, 55, and Spelling are "not in a good place and have been evaluating their relationship."

"It's been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they've always gotten out of it," the source revealed. "Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful."

tori spelling

Rachel Luna/Getty Tori Spelling

"They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids." The couple share five children together: Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4.

A second source told PEOPLE that the pair have "been bad for a really long time, over a year for sure."

"But Tori doesn't want to break up the family," the source added. "She thinks the kids need their dad. These are their fundamental years and they've fought to stay together for the kids."

Fans of the iconic '90s actress noticed that McDermott was not only missing from his wife's recent Instagram photos, but also from the family's holiday card that Spelling posted ahead of Thanksgiving; however, the mom of five explained in the comments that her husband was "filming his new feature film in Canada," which is why he wasn't included in the photo.