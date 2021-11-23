Tori Spelling Shares Family Holiday Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and her kids are getting into the holiday spirit.

On Monday, the 48-year-old shared a holiday card featuring her five children — Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4. In the photo, Spelling holds a chicken as she poses with her kids on either side of her.

Two goats and a pig are also front and center for the adorable image. The card is signed: "With love, from our farm to your home!"

Spelling shares her five kids with husband Dean McDermott, who is not featured in the photo.

In the comments section of her post, Spelling clarified that McDermott was missing from the photo because he was "filming his new feature film in Canada" when it was taken.

RELATED: Dean McDermott Says He's 'So Proud' of Wife Tori Spelling amid Rumored Marriage Trouble

McDermott's absence from the family snapshot comes a few months after Spelling hinted that she and her husband — whom she married in 2006 — were experiencing some marriage trouble.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in June, Spelling told Lewis that she and McDermott were not sleeping in the same bed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Lewis asked if there was any "truth" to the rumors about a potential split, Spelling said several of her kids had been sleeping with her since McDermott was away for a period of time while filming.

"Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me," the Beverly Hills 90210 star said. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

Spelling and McDermott have previously been candid about their relationship woes.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Story continues

The father of five admitted to cheating on his wife in 2014. Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series, True Tori, during which McDermott said of his transgressions: "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before."

In 2016, Spelling opened up to PEOPLE about the scandal. "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild," she said, adding that the two had "bonded and solidified as a couple."

RELATED: Tori Spelling Says She and Dean McDermott Don't Sleep in the Same Bed amid Rumored Marital Woes

Over time, and thanks to couples' therapy and individual personal healing, "we made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to tough it out and work through it," said the actress.

"It was one of the worst times in our lives, but it was also one of the best times," Spelling added. "I wouldn't change anything because if we hadn't started talking and opened up those lines of communication, maybe we wouldn't be here today."