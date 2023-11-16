Tori Spelling Shares a Cryptic — and Surprisingly Juicy — Response to Dean McDermott's Separation Revelations

In an interview shared earlier on Wednesday, McDermott took accountability for the end of his 18-year marriage to Spelling, detailing how his substance abuse led to its downfall

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is making the best of a not-so-happy situation shortly after her estranged husband Dean McDermott's latest bombshell interview.

In a post to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Spelling, 50, shared a photo of herself holding a McDonald's McRib sandwich alongside a cryptic message that seemingly responded to McDermott's recent revelations about his substance abuse and their failed marriage.

“The comfort of an old friend returns just when you need them the most," she captioned the photo.

Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling posts a cryptic message to her Instagram Story

Earlier on Wednesday, McDermott took full accountability for the end of his 18-year marriage to Spelling while opening up about his struggles with substance abuse and how it slowly chipped away at their relationship.

The interview came five months after McDermott announced his split from Spelling in an Instagram post in June — a decision he told the Daily Mail that he made while under the influence. In fact, the post allegedly prompted Spelling to encourage her now-ex, who is currently sober, to seek treatment.

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," McDermott acknowledged.

Amy Sussman/Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

McDermott and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum married on May 7, 2006, and renewed their vows on May 8, 2010. They share five children — daughters Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 6.



In the near two decades since their wedding, McDermott said he fell deeper into alcohol and prescription drug abuse and publicly cheated on his spouse, despite the beginning of their romance being "a total fairytale."

"I mean, it was a beautiful love story," McDermott told the outlet. "Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children

McDermott, who attended rehab over the summer, said he has not seen the couple's children since June and hopes to reunite with them — and Spelling — soon. He only had gushing words for his ex, and was even supportive as she moves on (Spelling was spotted kissing Ryan Cramer in early November).

"Tori as a person is a beautiful, kind and loving soul," McDermott explained, adding. "She's generous to a fault. She puts everybody before herself, even to the detriment of her physical and mental health."

McDermott — who has also moved on and is dating Lily Calo — said he'll always love Spelling: "Life happens. It's tough having kids. It's tough living in this town, tough, having financial problems. It's just really tough. I'm not making excuses. I certainly had my hand in it in the dissolution of the relationship. But yeah, hasn't been easy. Nothing in life is easy."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



