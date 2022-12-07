Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills, 90210 with Former Costars Jennie Garth, Lindsay Price

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price

everett collection

Tori Spelling is taking Beverly Hills, 90210 fans on a trip down memory lane.

The Love at First Lie host shared a clip of her and former costars Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price recreating a scene from the 1990s teen drama. Spelling, 49, played Donna Martin in the show while Garth, 50, portrayed Kelly Taylor, and Price, 46, played Janet Sosna.

Set to "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan, the Instagram video Spelling shared on Tuesday features the Beverly Hills alums reenacting a scene from season 10 in which Janet talks with Kelly and Donna about being pregnant with Steve's (Ian Ziering) baby.

RELATED: Tori Spelling Marks BFF Jennie Garth's 50th Birthday: 'Truly My Sister in This Lifetime'

"It's a 90210 reunion, as @jenniegarth and I celebrate NYE with @lindsayjprice and @curtisstone on their new show In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis!" Spelling wrote in the caption. "Tune into @hsn+ this Friday at midnight to ring in the New Year with us. #hsn+."

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran from 1990 to 2000 and starred Spelling, Garth, Price, Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty and Tiffani Thiessen.

Last February, Priestley, 53, Ziering, 58, and Green, 49, were spotted showing each other love during a mini cast reunion, sharing a big group hug before the group sat down to have an outdoor lunch together in Los Angeles.

Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price

tori spelling/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2020, the show marked its 30th anniversary since its television debut. Cast members including Spelling, Green, Garth, and Doherty, 51, all celebrated by posting tributes to the show on social media.

In honor of the show's 30th, Spelling and Garth later teamed up for a podcast, 9021OMG, which features the pair looking back on old episodes of the show.

"Fans always say to us, 'We can't believe you're actually best friends,' " Spelling previously told PEOPLE of the project. "We wanted to do a girlfriends podcast and then blended it with 90210 to do it for the fans. We have a lot to talk about. It's going to be really fun!"

RELATED VIDEO: Jennie Garth Recounts Being Put in a Zoo Cage with Luke Perry to Escape 90210 Fans

This October, Spelling revealed her 14-year-old daughter Stella, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott, has become a fan of the show, telling PEOPLE, "She rewatches every episode with me."

"She's a self-proclaimed Donna Martin with a hint of Kelly Taylor. And she's definitely Team Brandon [played by Priestley]," the actress shared at the time. "She thinks he's adorable and loves his eyes!"

Latest Stories

  • Snow Turns Red Rocks White in Utah's Bryce Canyon

    Snow fell over Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah overnight into Tuesday, December 6, leaving its crimson-colored limestone cliffs and spires draped in white, the National Park Service (NPS) said.The NPS said about two inches of snow fell on the park, and the National Weather Service said more snow could fall by Wednesday night. Credit: National Park Service via Storyful

  • Russian military bloggers are reportedly irate at Moscow over Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia

    Russian military bloggers are reportedly irate at Moscow over Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Why the Oilers should acquire Max Domi to fill their Evander Kane void

    Domi, who inked a one-year deal with Chicago this summer, is likely to be moved before the deadline. The Oilers should jump on him now.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Nets build huge lead, beat Raptors 114-105 for 4th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games. Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth. The Raptors rattled off 11

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in