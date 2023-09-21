Tori Spelling Pays Tribute to Mom Candy on Her Birthday: ‘Grateful to Be Your Daughter’

"I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you," the actress wrote

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Tori Spelling and her mother Candy Spelling

Tori Spelling is proud to call Candy Spelling her mother.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, paid tribute to the Spelling family matriarch’s 78th birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling. I love you. Grateful to be your daughter,” the actress wrote alongside several sweet photos of the pair throughout the years.

“Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂. @randyspelling you know the one!” she recalled, calling out her brother Randy Spelling.

Tori continued, “I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong 💪 women run in our family. I’m passing it on.”

She concluded her message with a nod to their favorite shared pastime. “Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo," she wrote.

Although the mother-daughter duo were formerly estranged, a source recently told PEOPLE in July that their "relationship is the best it has ever been.”

“The only regret Tori has is that she held on to her resentment for so long and they lost a lot of time, but she hopes to make up for it now,” the insider added.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage Candy Spelling (left) and Tori Spelling (right) in 2013

The source also shared that Tori has been growing closer to her mother, as she has been instrumental in helping her navigate her split from her husband Dean McDermott.

“She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the source said.

The insider added that Candy has also stepped in as a source of comfort to her daughter's five children. “The children love their grandma because she spoils them and gives them the best treats! The children are Candy’s whole world, and she loves spending as much time with them as possible,” the source said.

Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison Candy Spelling (left) and Tori Spelling (right) in 2001

“Candy is helping with her divorce and referring attorneys. Candy wants to make sure the kids will be OK," a second source told PEOPLE in July.

McDermott, 56, announced his split from Tori after 17 years of marriage in mid-June in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006 and share children Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 6.



