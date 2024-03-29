Tori Spelling Files for Divorce from Dean McDermott After 18 Years of Marriage

The couple listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, the same day that McDermott announced on Instagram that they had decided to go their separate ways but later deleted

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is divorcing Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed for divorce from the Canadian actor, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

With their official date of separation listed as June 17, 2023, the filing states that Spelling, 50, has requested the court to award her spousal support and terminate McDermott's ability to receive the same support.

She asked for sole physical custody of their five minor children — Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, 7 — and joint legal custody with McDermott's visitation rights to be determined at a later date.

The filing did not indicate whether or not the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place and Spelling stated that the nature and extent of their respective properties have yet to be determined.

Amy Sussman/Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

On the same day Spelling listed as their date of their separation, McDermott, 57, announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways in a statement that was later deleted off his Instagram.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time.

Following the now-deleted announcement, Spelling was photographed wearing a shirt that read “Boys Lie.”

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in a private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006 after meeting the previous year while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder.

While the pair renewed their vows on May 8, 2010, they hit a rough patch when McDermott publicly admitted to an affair in 2014, which he later expressed “shame” over. The scandal played out on their reality show True Tori which ran that same year.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Spelling opened up to PEOPLE in 2016 about saving their marriage. "We're not just still here, but we're bonded and solidified as a couple," she said, adding, "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild."

During an August 2020 appearance on the Women on Top podcast — hosted by Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok — Spelling also discussed the scandal, where she revealed her “biggest fear” about the pair's relationship.

“I was like, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me," she explained. "So when it happened, I was like, 'See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,' and it wasn't about him, that was about me. I was like, 'Okay, I know I'm not good enough,' that's how I felt about myself and one day he's going to realize that and he's gonna find someone else."

Spelling and McDermott’s relationship showed further signs of strain in November 2021 when Spelling shared a holiday card on Instagram with a family photo with McDermott notably absent.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spelling still had “major trust issues” and their relationship was never “fully repaired” after McDermott strayed. McDermott's ongoing struggles with sobriety also appeared to be a major issue for the pair over the years.

Still, the couple’s separation announcement in June still surprised close friends, who had witnessed Spelling and McDermott’s ups and downs over the years. “If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them," an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

A second source added: "They were definitely trying in the last few months, and things felt way less toxic. They also made an effort to make holidays and milestones special and were much more in tune with each other."

In November, McDermott opened up to the Daily Mail about the demise of their 18-year marriage. He revealed that the couple hadn't been sleeping in the same bed anymore, and their marriage was characterized by “anger and…yelling.”

“It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [narcotics] by myself with, you know, a beautiful family in the other room,” he said. “That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore.”



Allen Berezovsky/WireImage Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

In recent months, the two have both moved on. McDermott is seeing new girlfriend Lily Calo while Spelling was spotted kissing Ryan Cramer, the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., in November.

Despite their new love interests, McDermott told Page Six in March that Spelling is still his “biggest fan” and continues to support him from afar on maintaining his sobriety journey. He described her as “caring,” “empathetic” and someone who “wants the best for everybody” sometimes “at the expense of her happiness.”

“You know, she just wants me to be happy. Bottom line. And she’s such an incredible woman that way,” McDermott told the outlet. “She’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.”

He added that Spelling and Calo "get along fabulously" and he considers himself "blessed" that his ex and new girlfriend can "get along and come together for the greater good of the kids."

"I’m so blessed. It’s a beautiful thing," he said. "If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, you know, I get these wonderful gifts in my life."

