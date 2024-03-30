Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Were in 'a Better Place' and 'Ready to Move On' Before Divorce Filing: Source

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from husband Dean McDermott on Friday after 18 years of marriage

Amy Sussman/Getty From left: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were adjusting to a new normal prior to her divorce filing.

After news of Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filing for divorce from her husband of 18 years, a source who knows both Spelling, 50, and McDermott, 57, tells PEOPLE that the pair had reached “a better place after everything reached a crisis point.”

The insider adds Spelling was protective of the couple’s children — Beau, 7, Finn, 11, Hattie, 12, and Stella, 15, and Liam, 17 — amid their marital woes and McDermott's ongoing struggles with sobriety.

“She was being a mama bear protecting her cubs and gave him an ultimatum that he had to get help in order to spend time with the kids,” the source explains. “He did get that help last year and has been doing well. They’re both ready to move on with their lives and focused on making sure the kids are in a healthy environment."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty From left: Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling attend the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 in Universal City, California.

In fact, earlier this year, McDermott credited Spelling and new girlfriend Lily Calo with supporting him on his sobriety journey, telling Page Six, “I am clean and sober … I got to a place where I finally surrendered and admitted that I needed help."

The actor added that he “went into treatment and put [his] life back together.”

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images From left: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

As for Spelling, she has since moved on with Ryan Cramer, who is the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc.

“They’re both really happy in their new relationships, and the kids are also happy,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “The family camaraderie had been improving even compared to say three months ago.”

“Tori is still dating Ryan and has been in relatively good spirits,” the source adds. “She’s been excited to introduce her friends to Ryan, and she and the kids have been living in the Woodland Hills rental, along with their animals.”

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott on Friday after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. The date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023.

On the same day Spelling listed as their date of separation, McDermott announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways in a statement that was later deleted off his Instagram.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time.



Read the original article on People.