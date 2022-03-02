Tori Spelling Admits She 'Never Saw Every Room' in 2 Years Living at Her Parents' Famous Mansion

Tori Spelling is spilling the tea on her parents' former mansion that recently hit the market.

On Monday's episode of the 90210MG podcast with her fellow 90210 alum Jennie Garth, Spelling, 48, revealed that she "never saw every room" in the home after living there for two years, beginning at age 17.

The mansion, which was built in 1988 by Aaron and Candy Spelling, and sold by the latter in 2011 five years after her husband's death, was listed for sale by its current owners last week, asking $165 million.

When asked why she never saw the whole house, Tori joked, "You know me, I get exhausted very easily . . . Walking that house just, phew. Just taking that elevator up to the second floor was like too much to handle."

The former 90210 star then revealed another reason: a portion of the house where the family's staff lived was off-limits.

"Honestly, there was a wing that all of my mom's staff lived in and I just remember her saying, 'Oh, they need privacy.' So she actually never showed it to me," Tori confessed. "I didn't see it before they moved in, so once they were there, she was like, 'It's kind of off-limits because that's where they live.'"

Tori shared details of some of the home's specialized rooms, such as a barbershop, a bar, a billiards room, an arcade room, two gift-wrapping rooms (one just for Christmas and one for every day), and a doll museum "because my mom was obsessed with dolls."

"There was this lower level that was pretty cool," she explained. "There was a bowling alley because my dad was obsessed with bowling. It had all of his awards, his Emmys and everything were in there, personalized shoes and bowling balls that said 'AS' for Aaron Spelling. Shoes of all sizes, like beautiful ones in cases. So, anyone that came over, you'd be like, 'What size shoe do you wear,' and 'Here's your bowling shoes for the next hour or two.' "

Tori also recalled the home had "old school phones" linked to each person's room with an intercom system to alert the family members when dinner was ready.

While there was no shortage of grandeur, Tori is a fan of smaller spaces for their "cozy and homey" feeling. Though she says she was happy that her mom had moved into her dream home, 17-year-old Tori was in awe of the space.

"I just remember feeling like … 'This is crazy.' We literally as a family, spent the time in the kitchen, my mom's office that we all congregated in and our bedrooms. And that was it," she explained.

She later added, "Was it fancy? Yes. It didn't feel homey. But it didn't feel like a hotel. It was warm. As warm as a 56,000-square-foot house could be. But she did a beautiful job [decorating] and has such great taste."

That said, Tori admits she always felt "detached" from her family's former home. "It doesn't even feel like part of me that it's like I can laugh at it and be like, 'This is ridiculous,' " she said.

She continues, "Especially when I was younger, people would make fun of me for my dad having money. Like that was embarrassing to me, it really was. And so I was so disconnected, it just was an embarrassment, an embarrassment of riches honestly. I didn't enjoy it because I was just like, no one should have this, this is just crazy."

Despite that feeling, Tori hinted at wanting to re-visit the mansion before it changes hands. She especially wants to bring her kids there to witness its grandiosity and history.

"I would like to take my kids, because my kids see pictures of it, and they're like, 'What the heck?'" Tori said on the podcast. "When my mom sold it, [her two oldest children] Liam and Stella were alive, but they were babies. And so we went there and said goodbye to it. I showed them every room and took pictures, but they don't remember."

"So I would love to take my kids there and be like, 'This was grandpa's house,' because they would have loved to have met him," she added.

But that's not the only thing Tori wants to do at the home before bidding it adieu for good. "I was just wondering if we could pop by, if we could just quickly lock ourselves in a room and do one of our podcast episodes there," she joked

Spelling later added one more pitch: "The producer in me was like, wouldn't it be great to get some money bags on to invest, like multiple investors, to buy the house and then for a TV show, we could turn it into like a really chic chateau. It's 14 bedrooms. It'd be a good reality show."

