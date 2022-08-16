Tori Roloff Posts Cute Photos of Her 'Water Babies' Enjoying Trip to the River: 'My Favorite Days'

Tori Roloff Instagram - These are my favorite days

Tori and Zach Roloff enjoyed a day of family fun by the river this week.

On Monday, Tori, 31, documented a special trip to the river in Kamala, Washington, with husband Zach and their three kids, Jackson Kyle, 5, Lilah Ray, 2, and Josiah Luke, 3 months. The outing marked baby Josiah's first visit to the river — and according to Tori, he "loved" it!

In sweet photos from the day, Jackson and Lilah, who Tori affectionately calls her "water babies," pose in front of the water and while hanging out in the sand.

"I actually can't handle her. 🤍," the mom of three captioned an adorable shot of Lilah modeling in her white sunglasses.

Josiah also seemed to enjoy his day in the river, spending time with his big brother Jackson and wading in the water with mom Tori.

"My boys! 💙" she wrote on top of a heartwarming picture of Jackson and Josiah in the river together.

Last week, Tori spent quality time with her older son at a monster truck show at the Clark County Fair in Washington. The mom of three documented the mother-son date on her Instagram Story.

"We got a little rowdy tonight," she wrote over a photo of Jackson wearing noise-canceling headphones as he watched the trucks on the fairgrounds.

Tori also included a snap of Jackson smiling in front of one of the monster trucks as she proudly shared that they took a ride on it.

"He said one time was enough. 🤣," she added.

Before heading out from the show, Tori said her son sweetly asked if he could roll down a grassy hill, which she captured video of. "I love him and I'm so thankful for the time we get to spend together," she said of Jackson.