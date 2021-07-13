Tori Alvarez of ConnectWise Honored on the 2021 CRN® Rising Female Stars List

Tori Alvarez

Tori Alvarez, Partner Sales Manager at ConnectWise

Tori Alvarez, Partner Sales Manager at ConnectWise

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs) is pleased to announce today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Tori Alvarez to its 2021 list of Rising Female Stars. This list honors up-and-coming, talented women in the IT channel for whose contributions are shaping the future of the IT channel through their leadership, tireless dedication and innovative ideas.



Selected by the CRN editorial team, the 2nd annual Rising Female Stars list is made up of exceptional channel leadership candidates. Honorees are selected for their unique experience, expertise, impact on their partners and dedication to the IT channel. These women are playing key roles in helping their organizations maintain and grow their channel partner programs across a multitude of disciplines, including marketing, program management and partner engagement.

As a partner sales manager at ConnectWise, Alvarez is instrumental in building ConnectWise’s associate account management team. This team focuses on quickly addressing and resolving inbound partner requests, while also helping partners find the right solutions for their business goals. Alvarez has an extensive knowledge of ConnectWise’s partners, their needs, and how to best address issues while providing a positive partner experience. Through her leadership, Alvarez is training new team members so they can deliver the same great experiences at scale.

“We are so proud of Tori’s well-deserved recognition as one of CRN’s Rising Female Stars. Since joining ConnectWise almost seven years ago, Tori has had such a positive impact on our partners because she really strives to understand what they need to be successful and delivers it to them,” said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. “Congratulations to Tori and all of this year’s honorees.”

Story continues

“CRN’s 2021 Rising Female Stars list recognizes professionals displaying an unwavering commitment toward channel growth and excellence. These future leaders are driving tomorrow’s innovations for today’s organizations,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, we congratulate all the honorees. What these women are accomplishing today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”

“It’s an honor to be featured on CRN’s 2021 Rising Female Stars list,” said Alvarez. “I am dedicated to guiding ConnectWise’s Account Management team and ensuring our team members are providing the best experience for our partners as we work together to solve issues quickly and efficiently.”

The 2021 list of Rising Female Stars will be featured online at www.CRN.com /risingstars .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise .

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bd6ecad-e2ea-4a19-996f-31048b85f0c4



CONTACT: Press Contacts Elizabeth Bassler EBassler@ConnectWise.com Jeff Tieszen jtieszen@touchdownpr.com The Channel Company Contact: Jennifer Hogan The Channel Company jhogan@thechannelcompany.com



