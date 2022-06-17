Torch Run a hit in Gananoque

Gananoque police officers and firefighters took part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Thursday.

The event is intended as a fundraiser to help local Special Olympics athletes raise money for their travel expenses and registration fees, as well as to help build awareness for the Special Olympics movement in Ontario.

This year marked the 35th year of the Torch Run.

Anyone interested in donating was able to do so at the event or they were able to drop off donations to the Gananoque police station at 340 Herbert Street.

The run began at 9:30 a.m. at Home Hardware on Stone Street North. The run included law enforcement officers from Gananoque, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Canada Border Services Agency, as well as members of the Gananoque Fire Service, Leeds and Grenville EMS, and students from Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School and Linklater Public School.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony of local competitions and other events.

Annually, more than 100,000 law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe. The torch run has raised more than $72 million in Canada since its inception.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times