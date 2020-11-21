Torbaaz Trailer: After Successful Recovery, Sanjay Dutt Returns to the Screen with Powerful Avatar

Sanjay Dutt is all set to return to the screen as Torbaaz releases on Netflix on Dec 11. This is the first release after his successful recovery from illness earlier this year. set in Afghanistan, Torbaaz is the story of the journey of redemption and rising from personal tragedy.

The trailer of Torbaaz was shared by the actor on his verified Instagram handle. "It’s when good people do nothing that the bad guys win! #Torbaaz, premiering 11 December," he captioned the post.

Speaking about his Netflix debut, Sanjay Dutt said, “The story of Torbaaz is closely aligned with the reality of Afghanistan, and the beautiful depiction of cricket as a means of deliverance is as true for the children as it is for my character, Nasser Khan, who bounces back from personal tragedy. I am truly grateful for all the love and support that I have received over the past few months, and I am glad to be returning to the screen with this powerful film. We have a strong partner in Netflix and am glad that the film will reach discerning audiences around the world, where the story can resonate across boundaries.”

Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of few refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction through the game of cricket.