Topshop has 50% off dresses, here are the very styles to add to your basket

Topshop has launched 50% off sale on dresses, and we have curated the best buys to shop now. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is here, and the warmer weather has us wanting to ditch our jeans and jumpers in favour of floral printed floaty dresses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Topshop has heard our cries for a summer wardrobe update, and has slashed prices on select dresses by up to 50%.

The discount applies to mini, mid-length, as well as shirt and floral dresses, which is exactly what we are yearning for when the sun comes out.

The unmissable deal is only available for a limited time only, although the retailer has yet to confirm when the sale will end.

Whether you are looking for a casual dress to wear every day, or more glamorous designs to slip on for an occasion, there is a huge variety of garments in Topshop’s sale to choose from.

As well as mini, midi and maxi lengths, there are dresses with short sleeves, long sleeves, v-neck, round neck and bardot styles too.

What we love most is the dresses can be styled in multiple ways.

Shoppers can pair them with trainers, espadrilles, Birkenstocks or sandals for a daytime look, or accessorise with wedges, heeled sandals or boots for a glamorous twist come the evening or a formal occasion.

We have selected our favourite dresses in Topshop’s sale to make your shopping spree easier.

Shop our top picks from Topshop’s dress sale

Yellow Daisy Grandad Midi Shirt Dress

Willow Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress

Black And White Gingham Cross Back Smock Midi Dress

Blue Sheer Midi Check Dress

Red Floral Print Kimono Wrap Midi Dress

Linen Blend Belted Bardot Midi Dress

Story continues

Ecru Check Shirred Midi Shirt Dress

Stone Shirt Dress With Linen By Topshop Boutique

Black Wrap Front Dress By Topshop Boutique

Multicoloured Puff Sleeve Frill Midi Dress

Ecru Check Organza Shirt Dress