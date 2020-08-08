TOPS' Developmental Group program laudable but questions prevail over badminton's selection criteria

The raison d'Ãªtre for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) floated by the Sports ministry for junior athletes in multiple sporting disciplines is most laudable, but several questions have been left unanswered about the process by which a total of 27 junior shuttlers were selected by the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) 'Mission Olympic Cell' (MOC).

In a nutshell, the TOPS scheme involves the disbursal of Rs 25,000 per month as 'out-of-pocket allowance' to 258 junior athletes in 12 Olympic disciplines, to assist in their training expenses. This group of youngsters, which include the 85 selected before the lockdown in March this year, are to be part of the 'Developmental Group' that will be considered to be ready to represent the country at the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

In the course of last Wednesday's review meeting of the MOC, Sports minister Kiren Rijiju is reported to have stated, "Establishing junior TOPS and extending support to the Developmental Group is a critical measure to realise India's dream of being among the top-10 countries in the 2028 Olympics. It takes eight years to groom an athlete into an Olympic medal probable, and we have started right on time for the 2028 Olympics."

In an official statement, SAI clarified that the formal induction of the athletes in the Development Group would be undertaken after setting an effective monitoring mechanism for an athlete's progress in the long run. Towards this end, it has been decided that performance benchmarks will be established for individual athletes for the next four years, in consultation with all stakeholders, including the athlete, coach, High Performance Directors or the Chief National Coach of national sports federations.

A major irritant here is the fact that some of the national sports federations have been de-recognised recently by the Supreme Court for failing to adhere to the government's stated norms with regard to the length of the terms of office held by key officials, and their ages. Badminton fortunately does not fall in this dubious category; and there is, therefore, no danger to the selected shuttlers of their allowance being suddenly discontinued.

Representational image. AFP More

The TOPS scheme has been known to be in the pipeline for over two years, but was expected to be announced after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics had ended. At that stage, preparations for the 2024 and 2028 Games would be launched. However, since the 2020 Olympics were postponed by a year, SAI decided to roll out the scheme as per its originally planned date, August 2020.

One is given to understand that a special research team from TOPS did a scientific monitoring of the players for over a year before making its final recommendations for the Developmental Group in October 2019.

Some of the top teenagers, like doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, was already part of the Elite Group that boasts the top Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, and was not considered in this intermediate group. Strangely, 19-year-old Lakshya Sen's name has been included in the intermediate group. In a pyramid-like structure, there is also a lower, larger group named 'Khelo India', for which the selected 27 Developmental Group shuttlers were considered too good.

The researchers said to have picked medalists from previous Olympics, determined their average age when they appeared to 'peak' or became champions, and then went backwards four or eight years to determine the Indian candidates who would fit the bill. For example, if the average age of the women's singles champion at three earlier Olympics was 25, then they would look at players who are presently 17 years old as medal prospects for the 2028 Olympics.

"The selections were very objectively done," explained a person who was close to the TOPS selection process, on condition of anonymity. "The researchers went by what the Badminton World Federation (BWF) norms were, in terms of participation in national-level as well as international tournaments. If you were a junior, and you won a senior title, you got a lot more points. If you were a sub-junior, and you won a junior title, you got more points.

