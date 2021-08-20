The Topps Company Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II; Will Remain Private Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Topps Company today announced the termination of its merger agreement with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by mutual agreement and that it will remain a private company. Topps expects to be able to produce substantially all its current licensed baseball products through 2025, pursuant to its existing agreements, and will build on the exceptional performance in the second quarter of 2021 in its Sports & Entertainment segment, and its Confections segment.



Founded in 1938 and built on the powerful emotional connection Topps has with a wide range of consumers, The Topps Company, Inc. is a global consumer products company that entertains and delights consumers through a diverse, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia, curated experiential events, gift cards and novelty confections. Topps Physical Sports & Entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, WWE, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM™, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. Topps Digital Services is a leading processor, distributor and program manager of prepaid gift cards and provider of cloud-based financial services and white label e-gift solutions for widely recognized digital businesses that include Airbnb, Deliveroo, DoorDash, Hulu, Instacart, Netflix, Nike, Twitch and Uber. Topps Confections, Bazooka Candy Brands, produces, markets and distributes confections brands including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, Finders Keepers®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit topps.com, play.toppsapps.com, toppsdigitalservices.com, toppsnfts.com or Candymania.com.

