Toppled holiday-themed projector blamed for beaming laser at approaching jet in N.S.

HALIFAX — Police say a holiday-themed projector was the source of a laser light that lit up the cockpit of a passenger jet last week as it was landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The RCMP say concerned citizens living near the airport came forward Tuesday to confirm that a laser projector on their property had recently fallen over and was pointing at the sky.

The Mounties say they believe there was no intention to aim the device at the approaching aircraft, which landed around 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

At the time, the pilots reported the incident to air traffic control, saying a green laser beam entered the flight deck as they were preparing to touch down.

The pilots told police that the light came from an area near the golf course on Old Guysborough Road.

The RCMP later said that pranksters who point laser pens at aircraft can temporarily blind the crew and endanger everyone aboard.

Those caught doing so face criminal charges under the Aeronautics Act, which come with a maximum fine of $100,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press