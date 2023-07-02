We can topple the PM and form a government, say leaders of Dutch farmers party

Albert Hooijer (right) fears for when Gus, his 31-year-old son (left), takes his farm into a fourth generation of family ownership - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Every morning, Albert Hooijer wakes up at quarter to six to begin a 14-hour day tending to his 110 cows and 50 sheep in the peaceful town of Weesp, a short drive from Amsterdam.

It is a routine the 64-year-old has in his bones and in his blood. He’s been a dairy farmer, like his father and his grandfather before him, since he was 15.

But Mr Hooijer fears for when Gus, his 31-year-old son, follows in his footsteps and takes the farm into a fourth generation of family ownership.

The Hooijer Melkveehouderij is on the front line of the Dutch nitrogen crisis, which threatens to close it forever and to topple Mark Rutte, the country’s longest serving prime minister.

“I would like to see the farm continue but we are dying a slow death,” Mr Hooijer told The Telegraph at his farm, which produces milk for the world-famous Leerdammer cheese.

“Farming now is harder than it was. There are more rules and regulations. I wish people would understand that if we hurt farmers, we hurt society as a whole.

“People aren’t aware of how much they need farmers and the food they produce.”

Albert Hooijer says 'farming now is harder than it was' - JULIAN SIMMONDS

In a desperate bid to meet EU climate change targets, Mr Rutte backed compulsory farm buyouts and strict restrictions on livestock to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030.

The Hooijer farm is particularly vulnerable because it is roughly half a mile from two EU protected Natura 2000 wetlands and nitrogen is emitted by manure and fertilisers.

The buyouts plan sparked open warfare between the centre-Right prime minister and his allies in The Hague and the furious farmers of the countryside.

The farmers launched a campaign of tractor protests that attracted tens of thousands flying the Dutch flag upside down and was punctuated by violent clashes with police.

It fuelled baseless claims of a “globalist landgrab” and of farms being cleared to house asylum seekers, as the fight was taken up by US conservatives, hard-Right politicians in Europe and the Internet’s army of conspiracy theorists.

Mr Hooijer and his wife Irene are facing a nervous wait to see if their farm will be among those slated to close, despite their insistence it is environmentally sustainable.

After years of burdensome regulations and economic pressure, some farmers in Weesp might be tempted to take the money and quit but not the Hooijers.

Mr Hooijer is facing a nervous wait to see if his farm will be among those slated to close - JULIAN SIMMONDS

“Never,” said Irene, on the sunny terrace outside the high-ceilinged farmhouse full of family photos and cow-themed art, where she raised four children.

Even if the Hooijer farm is spared, other possible measures, such as one limiting the number of cows to two per football-sized field, could still spell disaster.

“There shouldn’t be any reason why my son cannot take over but he would need to expand the farm because things are getting more and more expensive,” Mr Hooijer said, before explaining that it would not be possible if livestock numbers were capped.

The Netherlands has a proud farming tradition and its members historically voted for establishment Right-wing parties.

It is the world’s second largest agricultural exporter, behind only the United States, despite only having a surface area of 16,000 square miles.

“We Dutch farmers are in nature every day, producing healthy nutrition for the country with dedication and a lot of knowledge. We maintain the land, maintain nature and work with nature,” Mr Hooijer said.

“But we are feeling the pressure and farmers feel helpless and exposed,” he said.

He accused Mr Rutte’s coalition of only focusing on agriculture and ignoring other polluters such as road transport or the flagship Schiphol airport less than half an hour’s drive away.

Gus and Mr Hooijer’s other son Bart, also a dairy farmer, joined the tractor protests, after the government earmarked billions to finance the emissions cuts and buyouts last year.

After 40 years of support for the Right-wing Christian Democratic Appeal party, which is part of the ruling coalition, Mr Hooijer switched to the new Farmers-Citizen Movement (BBB).

“When the politicians get elected, they are put in power by the people. But they tend to forget who actually put them in power,” he said.

After months of protests, marked by gridlocked towns and blockaded food distribution centres, Dutch voters sent Mr Rutte, an unmistakable reminder of who was boss.

The farmers launched a campaign of tractor protests - ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP

The BBB, which was only founded in 2019 and had a single MP in leader Caroline van der Plas, won a landslide victory in May’s provincial elections.

It came from nowhere to become the largest party in all 12 Dutch provinces, drawing support from urban as well as rural areas, in a de facto referendum on Mr Rutte’s lengthy leadership.

“People, what the f—k happened?” Ms van der Plas, a former journalist and a plain-speaking farmer’s daughter, bellowed before her victory speech.

“This is not the result we wanted,” a chastened Mr Rutte said, before vowing his coalition would survive the political earthquake.

The BBB is now an influential player in the Dutch senate and is forcing Mr Rutte to think twice about his plans.

Party supporters now fly the Dutch tricolour the right way around in a symbol of their triumph but the BBB isn’t satisfied – it’s gunning for government.

Caroline van der Plas (centre) was surprised by May’s provincial elections - Sem van der Wal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It is convinced it has dealt Mr Rutte’s four party ruling alliance a fatal blow and expects a snap election to be called by the end of the year, rather than the March 2025 legal deadline.

Polls published Wednesday predicted the BBB would be the equal largest party with Mr Rutte’s VVD if an election was called now. This week Ms van der Plas called for a cap on asylum seekers as she sought to consolidate her new influence.

Ms van der Plas claims she has no ambition to become prime minister but has also said “never say never”.

Under the Dutch system of proportional representation, the BBB would have to enter government as part of a coalition with other parties. Some have already allied to shut the BBB out of power in city councils after the local elections.

The BBB also plans to take the fight to Brussels in the 2024 European elections, which would be the BBB’s third election campaign in just 14 months.

“The coalition won’t survive. Somewhere in November or December, we will have new elections,” Erik Stegink , the 56-year-old chairman of the BBB, said.

“Our candidates are ready and our programme is ready. Yeah, I think we can be in government and we are organised for that.”

Grasping the levers of power may seem an unlikely proposition for a pig farmer in a third generation family business with 500 sows and 12 acres in the eastern province of Overijssel.

Before the BBB turned Dutch politics on its head, Mr Stegink’s farm “Piggy’s Palace” was best known for making the first ever cheese from pig’s milk, which costs an eye-watering £1,300 a pound.

Erik Stegink's farm “Piggy’s Palace” was best known for making the first ever cheese from pig’s milk - SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP

But Mr Stegink had 26 years in local politics and agriculture before he teamed up with the “authentic” Ms van der Plas, when she founded the BBB.

Party membership is now at 14,000, he said, and growing by about 1,000 a month ever since March’s victory.

“It is not just about nitrogen. It is about the suburbs. The little village is forgotten in the new politics. There’s a forgotten world in Holland and the voters wanted to say there can be another way and that’s what they did,” Mr Stegink said.

Problems with transport, education, tax dodging, water and gas were seen as important as the nitrogen, he said, while people were tired of Mr Rutte.

The BBB manifesto addresses other farmers’ concerns, including a demand the public broadcaster starts subtitling all regional accents, instead of just rural ones.

Mr Stegink said the BBB did not dispute that climate change exists but added you had to be realistic about how to tackle it without impoverishing farmers.

But he admitted the party was a broad church that included some climate-sceptics, along with very environmentally minded organic farmers.

Mr Stegink said that the farm buyouts were not necessarily a red line because some farmers would be keen to take the money and close.

The problem was the conditions of sale, he said, which force farmers selling up to never return to farming, even on much smaller plots.

Erik Luiten, 53, is a national organiser for the BBB and a sixth generation dairy farmer with 150 cows in the east of the Netherlands.

He said farmers were getting angry with the EU after Brussels cleared the farm buyout payments and warned they were the only way to hit the climate targets after the election.

“Farmers used to be big fans of Europe because of the agricultural subsidies but Euroscepticism is definitely increasing,” Mr Luiten said.

“The BBB don’t want to leave the EU. They are not for Nexit. But because they are a new party they also want to listen to arguments and one day things might change.”

However, Mr Rutte and his coalition remain the main target of animosity.

“They are like the band playing on the Titanic now,” Mr Luiten said. “People are done with this prime minister and how he always waves away problems as they get worse and worse.”

Andre Krouwel, who teaches political science at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, predicted Mr Rutte would ride out the storm conjured up by the BBB’s cocktail of nostalgic nativism for a farming tradition running out of time and support.

“Some described the election result as the revolt of the countryside against the urban elite.

“But the real political battle in the Netherlands has been between fragmented far-Right populist parties and the moderate Right for years,” the associate professor said.

Some “hysterical journalists” had described the BBB win as “the Brexit of the Netherlands”, which had thrown the government’s nitrogen policy into question, he said.

Dutch farmers hold banners and flags at a protest - PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

But he said the BBB’s success was the last hurrah of an ageing part of the electorate in a country where new political parties are common, sometimes successful, but rarely survive beyond three elections.

“The electoral future is green,” Professor Krouwel said. “Older voters are being replaced by Generation X and millennials.”

More than 60 per cent of voters voted for one of the parties that wants to reduce nitrogen emissions in the elections and there was a pro-Green majority in the Dutch senate, he said.

“The radicalisation of farmers is the logical consequence of their loss of power and status. These are the last convulsions of a once powerful group,” he added.

Only a fool would underestimate “Teflon Mark” Rutte, who has skillfully dealt with a minority in the Dutch senate since 2010.

After resigning after a child welfare payments racism scandal in 2021, the 56-year-old simply formed a new coalition, his fourth, and returned to power.

He has earmarked £22 billion by 2035 for measures including farm buyouts.

Mark Rutte (left) and his coalition remain the main target of animosity - SEM VAN DER WAL/AFP

Long-running talks with farmers over an agricultural agreement to secure farming’s future collapsed in acrimony last week after seven months, which led to a new tractor protest in the Hague on Thursday.

The situation is further complicated over a court order that ruled the Netherlands was breaking EU law to protect habitats, including the Natura 2000 sites.

That halted new construction projects, which emit nitrogen, during a housing crisis. They cannot resume unless action is taken to reduce emissions elsewhere, the government says.

“Dutch voters have spoken and the BBB has achieved a historic victory,” said Cindy Heijdra, the spokesman for Christianne van der Wal, the minister for nitrogen and nature conservation.

“We will see to what extent this will affect the policy we implement,” she added, “However, the fact is that the tasks are very large and that there is no other way out of this impasse than to reduce nitrogen and greenhouse emissions and restore nature.”

The minister has said she will try to avoid compulsory buyouts and suggested innovation and relocation as other ways of reducing emissions near protected nature areas.

Far-Right groups

Such talk cuts no ice with the extremist elements that have attached themselves to the farmers’ cause, which has attracted far-Right groups, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists with a deep distrust of the “fake news” mainstream media.

They see Mr Rutte as a World Economic Forum puppet for the “great reset”; a fictional plot to erase national borders and build a global government based on a 2020 comment by King Charles.

Experts have identified two far-Right elements involved in the protests. One is the Forum For Democracy (FVD) party and the other is the Farmers Defence Force (FDF)

The FDF has a reputation for violence and intimidation. In one incident in July, police fired on tractor-riding farmers after they tried to break through a blockade on a highway.

Ahead of the latest tractor protest on Thursday, the phone numbers of some MPs were posted online in what Mr Rutte branded cowardly intimidation.

Minister Van der Wal’s home was picketed by farmers in June last year. After the protests turned violent, 10 farmers were given community service of up to 100 hours.

Ms van der Plas has not been spared the intimidation. She did not attend a March demonstration in the Hague out of fears for her own safety.

There are people “who are convinced I am evil,” she said before the demonstration that attracted 25,000 and led the capital to declare a state of emergency.

Conspiracies

The heady populist mix has been stirred further by the support of British conspiracy theorists such as former footballer David Icke and ex-comedian Russell Brand.

But their influence is barely significant when compared to that of US political commentator Tucker Carlson, who was, until recently, the host of his own Fox News show.

His coverage of the protests helped make it part of the US culture war and brought the support of Donald Trump and Elon Musk for the farmers’ cause.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch political commentator, has appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight several times, as well as giving speeches at some farmers’ rallies.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek has appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight several times

She sees herself as an unofficial international spokesman for what she calls the most lucrative, most efficient, most hardworking and sustainable farmers in the world and is scathing about Mr Rutte’s “megalomania”.

“According to the United Nations, according to the World Economic Forum, according to all the supranational organisations like the EU, we are fighting a global climate crisis,” the 26-year-old from Amsterdam said.

“It’s a global agenda and if they succeed at expropriating the land of our farmers then they’ll try and do it elsewhere,” the former FVD candidate said.

She added: “The globalist land grab is not a conspiracy. Which government wouldn’t want to try and get more control over their land and over their people? I’m sorry, it’s a sad fact.”

Back in Weesp, Mr Hooijer is too concerned for the future to worry about predictions of a new world order.

“Trump and Musk don’t know what they are talking about. The fact that some international groups have picked up on certain parts of the protests, well, I can only shrug my shoulders about that,” he said.

The global culture war seemed far away among the fields of Weesp, where the occasional BBB flag dots the flat landscape and the loudest noise was birdsong.

“Ideally, yes, the farm will continue for more than 100 years,” Mr Hooijer said, before praising the Dutch countryside as a rare and fertile combination of good soil, water and climate.

“I am convinced there is a future for farmers and farms in the Netherlands,” he said.

With that, he adjusted his blue overalls and went to give his cows their evening milking, as his family have done every day on this land for generations.