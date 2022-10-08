Topless Tony Adams to avoid red card on Strictly's Movie Week

Michael Hogan
·3 min read
Tony Adams Full Monty Katya Jones - Guy Levy/BBC
Tony Adams Full Monty Katya Jones - Guy Levy/BBC

“It’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley.” Well, except when it is. Two maximum 10s and seven near-perfect nines in only the third week of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) was too much, too soon. As head judge Ms Ballas and her fellow panellists whipped out their highest scoring paddles, it was the hoofing equivalent of hyper-inflation.

Tyler West’s slick Half a Sixpence Charleston was impressively bouncy and fast-paced – especially considering that he ran the London Marathon last weekend in 5 hours and 25 minutes (approximately the length of this epic episode). West topped the standings with the first 10s of the series, totalling 38 points out of a possible 40. There are still 10 weeks to go beneath the BBC glitterball. The judges risk painting themselves into a choreographic corner.

As Strictly paid tribute to the magic of cinema with its annual Movie Week special, over-marking was rife. Was Kym Marsh’s Sweet Charity Charleston, enjoyably jazzy as it was, really worth nines? Why did the judges point out so many mistakes in Ellie Simmonds’ quickstep, then give it scores of seven? Jayde Adams’ show-closing Flashdance cha cha cha might have been packed with personality but an eight from Motsi Mabuse? Really? This was the first themed episode of the year and the judges clearly got carried away by the occasion.

Tony Adams might just be the new Ed Balls. Or perhaps the male Ann Widdecombe. The former footballer raised the Elstree Studios roof with his Full Monty samba, complete with patented arm-in-the-air Arsenal offside appeal move. Now the oldest contestant following the exit of his surname-sake Kaye, the 55-year-old ripped off his trousers to reveal a pair of glittery football shorts. Followed by his shirt. It didn’t exactly conjure up Rio carnival but it was irresistible fun. Sexy thing Big Tone finished bottom of the scoreboard but I Believe in Miracles. The public vote might mean he avoids a red card.

Hopelessly devoted to dance, TV presenter (and Telegraph diarist) Helen Skelton channelled Sandy from Grease for a spinning, swaying Viennese waltz which left Ballas “in awe”. Grease star Olivia Newton-John, who died just two months ago, was a breast cancer research ambassador. Skelton’s family has been touched by the disease too. She was keen to honour Newton-John and did so in style.

Matt Goss Top Gun Nadiya Bychkova - Guy Levy/BBC
Matt Goss Top Gun Nadiya Bychkova - Guy Levy/BBC

Matt Goss also performed a waltz with personal resonance. He dedicated the Top Gear number to his grandfather, a Second World War gunner, and his romance with Goss’ beloved “nanna”. The painfully earnest Bros frontman not only got his forces confused but his footwork too. He could be doomed to his second consecutive dance-off.

Routines were themed around an eclectic selection of films, ranging from classic musicals to recent blockbusters. Before our 14 surviving pro-celebrity couples took to the floor, there was time for a slightly tortuous Ocean’s 11 heist skit and the professional troupe performing a colourful Latin routine inspired by Disney’s Encanto. Co-host Claudia Winkleman sweetly assured viewers that actually, we do still Talk About Bruno, referring to ex-judge Tonioli. I like to imagine that the flamboyant Italian duly fell off his chair at home.

The fancy dress box was raided so thoroughly that a few costumes overwhelmed the routines - notably Amy Dowden’s green face and Giovanni Pernice’s warthog belly. Elsewhere, music choices didn’t fit the dances. See James Bye’s “ooga chaka” cha cha cha and Hamza Yassin’s awkward Jurassic Park dino-rumba.

The BBC’s visual effects department went to town, with CGI dinosaurs and seascapes. This was a ballroom bonanza high on spectacle, full of family friendly entertainment value and just camp enough. Shame about the bloated running time and silly scoring. I suspect gunner Goss or dad-dancer Bye will board the sparkly bus home come Sunday evening. If Tony Adams takes an early bath, viewers will surely refer it to VAR.

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to