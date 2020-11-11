Topic Acquires Dan Rubenstein’s Argentinian Drama ‘Noemí Gold’

EXCLUSIVE: First Look Media’s streaming service Topic has acquired the North American rights to the Argentinian film Noemí Gold written, produced and directed by Dan Rubenstein who also stars. The drama has set to debut on streaming on November 19.

Noemí Gold follows the titular character Noemí Goldberg who, after experiencing what she believes to be an allergic reaction to Misoprostol (commonly known as the abortion pill), seeks out the help of a gynecologist, who promptly reports her to the police. Since attempted abortion is not a prosecutable offense in Argentina, she is not charged with any crime. However, to her dismay, she’s still pregnant. This news coincides with the arrival of Noemí’s estranged cousin from Los Angeles, a social media influencer with millions of followers and dubious talent. With little support from her scatter-brained roommate and self-involved circle of friends, Noemí has only herself to rely on while navigating her present straits. The cast includes Catalina Berarducci as Noemí as well as Martina Juncadella and Juan Wauters.

“Noemí Gold offers a beautiful and relatable window into navigating our confusing world as a twentysomething,” said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager, Topic. “Noemi’s story is incredibly relevant, especially in today’s political climate, and we’re excited to share such moving, reverent, and funny journey with Topic’s North American audience,”

“I made this movie with one of my best friends, Catalina Berarducci, who stars in the film and also produced it,” said Rubenstein. “Noemí Gold is a story about friendship, family, reproductive justice, US-Argentina relations, and coping with the fact that most people are set in their ways. We’re excited to share it with the world, and thrilled that it found such a great home at Topic.”

Noemí Gold was nominated for Best Film at the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Film in 2019 and was an official selection at both Cinema Ciudad de México Film Festival and the Curaçao International Film Festival Rotterdam. Rubenstein and Beraducci produced the film alongside Paula Astorga, Daniel Powell and Alex Bach.

Jennifer Liang, VP of Acquisitions at Topic, negotiated the deal with Dan Powell on behalf of the filmmakers.

