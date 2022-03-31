Topher Grace Says 'It's Hard' to Watch That '70s Show Reruns, Talks 'Top Secret' That '90s Show

Don't expect Topher Grace to tune into That '70s Show reruns.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the Home Economics star, 43, shared his reasoning for why he doesn't enjoy watching old episodes from the iconic sitcom.

"It's hard for me to watch that show in reruns," said Grace, who played leading man Eric Forman. "It makes you so nostalgic. It'd be like if they were rerunning your high school yearbook all the time."

That '70s Show ran for eight seasons airing between 1998 to 2006. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong also starred in the series.

RELATED: Topher Grace Posts Throwback Photo with That '70s Show Costar Wilmer Valderrama

When Grace left the show after its seventh season, Josh Meyers was cast in a new role in the series.

That '70s Show universe grew with the short-lived That '80s Show spinoff, starring Glenn Howerton. By October 2021, it was announced that a sequel series, That '90s Show, was in the works.

that 70s show

FOX Image Collection/Getty

The upcoming That '90s Show will see Rupp, 71, and Smith, 78, reprise their respective roles as Kitty and Red Forman.

"Well, it's on Netflix and it's starring two of my great friends, which is Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. [They] played my parents and [there will be] a whole new group of kids," Grace said on the SiriusXM show. "And I know some of the writers that are on it."

When asked about a possible appearance in the new show, which centers around the world of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti's (Prepon) daughter, Grace said: "Oh, I don't know. It's all top-secret."

topher grace

Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Previously, Grace told PEOPLE he'd return to his That '70s Show roots "in a heartbeat."

"Mostly just to hang out with everyone 'cause it's such a great group of people and I miss them so much," he said in 2017.

"I love that group," he continued. "I thought I was lucky to get the part but I now realize I was really lucky to get a part that was with that group of people."

Home Economics airs Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.