TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

TopBuild Corp.
·20 min read

4Q Highlights

  • Net sales increase 8.9%

  • Gross margin expands 150 basis points

  • 14.3% operating margin, 14.4% on an adjusted basis, up 280 basis points

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 280 basis points to 16.8%

  • $2.13 net income per diluted share, $2.15 on an adjusted basis

Provides 2021 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter results were strong with operating margins expanding over 200 basis points at both TruTeam and Service Partners. Same branch residential and commercial revenue improved sequentially from the third quarter and continues to strengthen.

“Labor shortages and material constraints are extending the building cycle and the traditional lag time in our business. Our ability to share labor and material across our footprint gives us an advantage in serving our customers and helps us mitigate these challenges.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2019)

  • Net sales increased 8.9% to $721.5 million, driven by increased volume and sales from acquisitions.

  • Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.4%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin was 27.5%, a 160-basis point increase.

  • Operating profit was $103.1 million, compared to $76.4 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $104.0 million, compared to $76.6 million, a 35.7% improvement.

  • Operating margin was 14.3%. Adjusted operating margin improved 280 basis points to 14.4%.

  • Net income was $70.8 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted net income was $71.3 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $50.0 million, or $1.48 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $121.5 million, compared to $92.5 million, a 31.2% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 280 basis points to 16.8%. Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 48.9%.

  • At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $330.0 million, availability under its revolving credit facility of $389.6 million for total liquidity of $719.6 million.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

  • Net sales increased 3.6% to $2,718.0 million.

  • Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.5%.

  • Operating profit was $355.0 million, compared to operating profit of $289.5 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $359.4 million, compared to $292.7 million, a 22.8% improvement.

  • Operating margin was 13.1%, up 210 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 200 basis points to 13.2%.

  • Net income was $247.0 million, or $7.42 per diluted share, compared to $191.0 million, or $5.56 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $242.5 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, compared to $188.9 million, or $5.49 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $436.7 million, compared to $359.1 million, a 21.6% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 240 basis points to 16.1%.

Buck added, “Our 2020 financial results demonstrate the strength of our operating model and the hard work and dedication of our entire TopBuild team. Despite the challenges resulting from the pandemic, both of our business segments reported revenue growth and solid margin expansion.

“In addition, during the year we completed three acquisitions, strengthening our footprint in the high growth markets of Texas, Colorado and Tennessee.

“Looking ahead, housing fundamentals remain robust and our Company should continue to benefit from strong demand for new housing construction. Our focus remains on driving top line growth and improving operational efficiencies throughout the Company.”

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2019)

TruTeam

3 Months Ended 12/31/20

12 Months Ended 12/31/20

Service Partners

3 Months Ended 12/31/20

12 Months Ended 12/31/20

Sales

$508,812

$1,943,461

Sales

$251,535

$926,207

Change

Change

Volume

2.8%

-1.0%

Volume

13.3%

7.9%

Price

-0.3%

0.9%

Price

-0.6%

-0.5%

M&A

4.5%

2.0%

M&A

0.0%

0.0%

Total Change

6.9%

1.9%

Total Change

12.7%

7.4%

Operating Margin

16.0%

15.2%

Operating Margin

13.4%

12.5%

Change

260 bps

190 bps

Change

210 bps

200 bps

Adj. Operating Margin

16.1%

15.3%

Adj. Operating Margin

13.4%

12.5%

Change

270 bps

200 bps

Change

210 bps

200 bps


Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
In 2020, the Company completed three acquisitions, Hunter Insulation, an installation company based in Long Island, New York, Cooper Glass a commercial glass company serving the Memphis market, and Garland Insulating, a residential and light commercial installation company serving markets in Texas and Colorado.

In January 2021, the Company acquired LCR Contractors, a residential and heavy commercial insulation company serving markets in Texas and Tennessee. Combined, these four companies are expected to contribute approximately $137 million of annual revenue

“Acquisitions remain our number one capital allocation priority. We have a robust pipeline of prospects with the majority concentrated in our core insulation business. These companies are located in attractive growth regions with strong management teams, solid customer bases and experienced installers,” stated Buck.

Share Repurchase Program
In 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 616,227 shares of its common stock for approximately $49.2 million.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)

2021

Low

High

Sales

$

3,050.0

$

3,150.0

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

505.0

$

535.0

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

Assumptions(1)
($ in millions)

2021

Low

High

Housing Starts

1,425

1,475

Estimated net income

$

297.5

$

326.7

Interest Expense and other, net

$

24.2

$

21.2

Income tax expense

$

104.5

$

114.8

Depreciation and Amortization

$

67.0

$

63.0

Share based compensation

$

11.8

$

9.3

Long-Term Targets (3-Years) (1)

Metric

Working Capital (% of LTM Sales)

9.5% to 10.5%

CapEx (% of Sales)

2.0%

Commercial Annual Revenue Growth

7.5% to 10.0%

Normalized Tax Rate

26.0%

Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Organic)

22.0% to 27.0%

Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Acquisitions Year One)

11.0% to 16.0%

Residential Revenue for Every 50K Increase in Housing Starts

$90 million

(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under a stock repurchase transaction. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


TopBuild Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

$

721,487

$

662,349

$

2,718,038

$

2,624,121

Cost of sales

523,467

491,030

1,971,677

1,942,854

Gross profit

198,020

171,319

746,361

681,267

Selling, general, and administrative expense

94,943

94,898

391,315

391,744

Operating profit

103,077

76,421

355,046

289,523

Other income (expense), net:

Interest expense

(7,745

)

(9,083

)

(32,456

)

(37,823

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(233

)

Other, net

85

566

733

2,078

Other expense, net

(7,660

)

(8,517

)

(31,956

)

(35,745

)

Income before income taxes

95,417

67,904

323,090

253,778

Income tax expense

(24,660

)

(21,919

)

(76,067

)

(62,783

)

Net income

$

70,757

$

45,985

$

247,023

$

190,995

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

2.16

$

1.38

$

7.50

$

5.65

Diluted

$

2.13

$

1.36

$

7.42

$

5.56

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

32,789,911

33,297,613

32,917,971

33,806,104

Diluted

33,189,104

33,886,904

33,299,986

34,376,555


TopBuild Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data

(dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

330,007

$

184,807

Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $6,926 at December 31, 2020 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019

427,340

428,844

Inventories, net

161,369

149,078

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,689

17,098

Total current assets

936,405

779,827

Right of use assets

83,490

87,134

Property and equipment, net

180,053

178,080

Goodwill

1,410,685

1,367,918

Other intangible assets, net

190,605

181,122

Deferred tax assets, net

2,728

4,259

Other assets

11,317

5,623

Total assets

$

2,815,283

$

2,603,963

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

331,710

$

307,970

Current portion of long-term debt

23,326

34,272

Accrued liabilities

107,949

98,418

Short-term lease liabilities

33,492

36,094

Total current liabilities

496,477

476,754

Long-term debt

683,396

697,955

Deferred tax liabilities, net

168,568

175,263

Long-term portion of insurance reserves

50,657

45,605

Long-term lease liabilities

53,749

54,010

Other liabilities

13,642

1,487

Total liabilities

1,466,489

1,451,074

EQUITY

1,348,794

1,152,889

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,815,283

$

2,603,963

As of December 31,

2020

2019

Other Financial Data

Receivable days

48

53

Inventory days

30

28

Accounts payable days

76

80

Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable

$

256,999

$

269,952

Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †

9.3

%

10.3

%

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches



TopBuild Corp.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:

Net income

$

247,023

$

190,995

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

62,410

52,700

Share-based compensation

14,752

13,658

Loss on extinguishment of debt

233

(Gain) loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment

(88

)

1,399

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,491

1,558

Provision for bad debt expense

6,270

7,065

Loss from inventory obsolescence

2,512

2,622

Deferred income taxes, net

(4,070

)

8,888

Change in certain assets and liabilities

Receivables, net

2,612

(27,146

)

Inventories, net

(11,843

)

17,433

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(460

)

9,361

Accounts payable

16,844

(5,124

)

Accrued liabilities

20,545

2,690

Payment of contingent consideration

(413

)

Other, net

66

1,058

Net cash provided by operating activities

357,884

271,777

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(40,938

)

(45,536

)

Acquisition of businesses

(83,408

)

(6,952

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2,463

2,321

Other, net

25

Net cash used in investing activities

(121,883

)

(50,142

)

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

300,000

14,989

Repayment of long-term debt

(324,948

)

(27,793

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(2,280

)

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards

(14,932

)

(12,951

)

Exercise of stock options

1,438

Repurchase of shares of common stock

(49,151

)

(110,911

)

Payment of contingent consideration

(928

)

(1,091

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(90,801

)

(137,757

)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Increase for the period

145,200

83,878

Beginning of period

184,807

100,929

End of period

$

330,007

$

184,807

Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:

Interest on long-term debt

$

30,896

$

36,244

Income taxes

77,689

43,310

Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:

Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$

38,646

$

128,838

Accruals for property and equipment

645

542


TopBuild Corp.

Segment Data

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

TruTeam

Sales

$

508,812

$

475,929

6.9%

$

1,943,461

$

1,906,730

1.9%

Operating profit, as reported

$

81,657

$

63,661

$

294,793

$

253,230

Operating margin, as reported

16.0

%

13.4

%

15.2

%

13.3

%

Rationalization charges

(24

)

866

159

Acquisition related costs

177

4

636

COVID-19 pay

363

1,278

Operating profit, as adjusted

$

82,020

$

63,814

$

296,941

$

254,025

Operating margin, as adjusted

16.1

%

13.4

%

15.3

%

13.3

%

Service Partners

Sales

$

251,535

$

223,244

12.7%

$

926,207

$

862,143

7.4%

Operating profit, as reported

$

33,731

$

25,234

$

115,343

$

90,388

Operating margin, as reported

13.4

%

11.3

%

12.5

%

10.5

%

Rationalization charges

783

109

COVID-19 pay

21

90

Operating profit, as adjusted

$

33,752

$

25,234

$

116,216

$

90,497

Operating margin, as adjusted

13.4

%

11.3

%

12.5

%

10.5

%

Total

Sales before eliminations

$

760,347

$

699,173

$

2,869,668

$

2,768,873

Intercompany eliminations

(38,860

)

(36,824

)

(151,630

)

(144,752

)

Net sales after eliminations

$

721,487

$

662,349

8.9%

$

2,718,038

$

2,624,121

3.6%

Operating profit, as reported - segments

$

115,388

$

88,895

$

410,136

$

343,618

General corporate expense, net

(6,174

)

(6,568

)

(30,785

)

(30,174

)

Intercompany eliminations

(6,137

)

(5,906

)

(24,305

)

(23,921

)

Operating profit, as reported

$

103,077

$

76,421

$

355,046

$

289,523

Operating margin, as reported

14.3

%

11.5

%

13.1

%

11.0

%

Rationalization charges †

(4

)

15

2,097

1,992

Acquisition related costs †

518

166

855

1,200

Refinancing costs

57

COVID-19 pay

384

1,368

Operating profit, as adjusted

$

103,975

$

76,602

$

359,423

$

292,715

Operating margin, as adjusted

14.4

%

11.6

%

13.2

%

11.2

%

Share-based compensation

2,593

2,246

14,910

13,658

Depreciation and amortization

14,883

13,696

62,410

52,700

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

121,451

$

92,544

$

436,743

$

359,073

EBITDA margin, as adjusted

16.8

%

14.0

%

16.1

%

13.7

%

Sales change period over period

59,138

93,917

EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period

28,907

77,670

Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales

48.9

%

82.7

%

† Rationalization charges and acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments


TopBuild Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations

Net sales

$

721,487

$

662,349

$

2,718,038

$

2,624,121

Gross profit, as reported

$

198,020

$

171,319

$

746,361

$

681,267

Rationalization charges

1,016

COVID-19 pay

380

1,135

Gross profit, as adjusted

$

198,400

$

171,319

$

748,512

$

681,267

Gross margin, as reported

27.4

%

25.9

%

27.5

%

26.0

%

Gross margin, as adjusted

27.5

%

25.9

%

27.5

%

26.0

%

Operating profit, as reported

$

103,077

$

76,421

$

355,046

$

289,523

Rationalization charges

(4

)

15

2,097

1,992

Acquisition related costs

518

166

855

1,200

Refinancing costs

57

COVID-19 pay

384

1,368

Operating profit, as adjusted

$

103,975

$

76,602

$

359,423

$

292,715

Operating margin, as reported

14.3

%

11.5

%

13.1

%

11.0

%

Operating margin, as adjusted

14.4

%

11.6

%

13.2

%

11.2

%

Income Per Common Share Reconciliation

Income before income taxes, as reported

$

95,417

$

67,904

$

323,090

$

253,778

Rationalization charges

(4

)

15

2,097

1,992

Acquisition related costs

518

166

855

1,200

Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt

290

COVID-19 pay

384

1,368

Income before income taxes, as adjusted

96,315

68,085

327,700

256,970

Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively

(25,042

)

(18,043

)

(85,202

)

(68,097

)

Income, as adjusted

$

71,273

$

50,042

$

242,498

$

188,873

Income per common share, as adjusted

$

2.15

$

1.48

$

7.28

$

5.49

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

33,189,104

33,886,904

33,299,986

34,376,555



TopBuild Corp.

Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

Same branch:

TruTeam

$

487,593

$

475,929

$

1,906,012

$

1,906,730

Service Partners

251,535

223,244

926,207

862,143

Eliminations

(38,860

)

(36,824

)

(151,630

)

(144,752

)

Total same branch

700,268

662,349

2,680,589

2,624,121

Acquisitions (a):

TruTeam

$

21,219

$

$

37,449

$

Service Partners

Eliminations

Total acquisitions

21,219

37,449

Total

$

721,487

$

662,349

$

2,718,038

$

2,624,121

Acquisitions proforma adjustment †

$

48,469

TTM net sales, acquisition adjusted

$

2,766,507

EBITDA, as adjusted

Same branch

$

118,413

$

92,544

$

430,510

$

359,073

Acquisitions (a)

3,038

6,233

Total

$

121,451

$

92,544

$

436,743

$

359,073

EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales

Same branch (b)

16.9

%

16.1

%

Acquisitions (c)

14.3

%

16.6

%

Total (d)

16.8

%

14.0

%

16.1

%

13.7

%

As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales

Same branch (e)

68.2

%

126.5

%

Acquisitions (c)

14.3

%

16.6

%

Total (f)

48.9

%

82.7

%

(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months

(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales

(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales

(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales

(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales

(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches


TopBuild Corp.

Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Same branch:

Residential

$

550,960

$

512,715

$

2,104,233

$

2,016,016

Commercial

149,308

149,364

576,356

608,105

Same branch net sales

700,268

662,349

2,680,589

2,624,121

Acquisitions (a):

Residential

$

18,969

$

$

23,650

$

Commercial

2,250

13,799

Acquisitions net sales

21,219

37,449

Total net sales

$

721,487

$

662,349

$

2,718,038

$

2,624,121

(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months


TopBuild Corp.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income, as reported

$

70,757

$

45,985

$

247,023

$

190,995

Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:

Interest expense and other, net

7,660

8,517

31,723

35,745

Income tax expense

24,660

21,919

76,067

62,783

Depreciation and amortization

14,883

13,696

62,410

52,700

Share-based compensation

2,593

2,246

14,910

13,658

Rationalization charges

(4

)

15

2,097

1,992

Acquisition related costs

518

166

855

1,200

Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt

290

COVID-19 pay

384

1,368

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

121,451

$

92,544

$

436,743

$

359,073


TopBuild Corp.

2021 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range

(in millions)

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021

Low

High

Estimated net income

$

297.5

$

326.7

Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:

Interest expense and other, net

24.2

21.2

Income tax expense

104.5

114.8

Depreciation and amortization

67.0

63.0

Share-based compensation

11.8

9.3

Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted

$

505.0

$

535.0


Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • Happier, fit and on new poles: Alysha Newman targets indoor Canadian record

    (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File - image credit) Alysha Newman was back to her old self, laughing, poking fun at her best friends and fellow pole vaulters on a drive to an indoor competition, and no longer doubting her place in the sport. In her best running shape and technical form, Newman isn't ruling out the possibility of raising her 4.82-metre Canadian record to 4.85 or 4.90 in the coming weeks. "I'm so much happier [competing]. Last [winter] I was going through some personal things off the track with a relationship that wasn't well," said Newman, who will compete Wednesday at a World Indoor Tour meet in Madrid and the All Star Perche event in France on Saturday. "I was able to get that out of my life and move on from the situation, him and that part of my life." "Him" is Newman's ex-boyfriend and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who was arrested Oct. 20, 2019 on charges he assaulted the 26-year-old native of London, Ont., in a hotel room at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Newman later withdrew all domestic dispute-related charges against Chickillo, whom she met several years earlier in the training room while a student-athlete at the University of Miami. "When you realize no one is pulling you down anymore you become a lot happier, you look forward to things and you're more appreciative of people in your life that are there to support you," said Newman of her parents and best friend, Kristy Smith. "Everyone around me is enjoying life and that's what I needed." Seeing Smith happy again and successful in life after working through a similar past relationship gave Newman confidence she could feel the same one day. Agent Jeff Hartwig, a former pole vaulter and member of the U.S. Olympic teams in 1996 and 2008, was an inspiration for Newman on the track. "There was some doubt in my mind. Why am I pole vaulting? What is it to me?" the 2016 Olympian remembered during a recent phone interview from France. "To my ex [he thought I was] pole vaulting as a hobby. Now, I walk into an arena and I'm not doubting why I'm there. I realize how much fun it is to run, put up a high bar or make people smile. You realize the little things become big things. "Jeff helped me realize how much we, as pole vaulters, inspire people and want people to go after their dreams." An interest in acting Hartwig told CBC Sports he simply reminded Newman of her past and recent success. "The hard work and commitment she always puts forth is like money in the bank ready to withdraw when needed," he said, adding all athletes encounter stress in life that could derail their career. "She just needed to tap into that strength and move forward, which she has done really well." Newman admitted there were "low, low days" early in her recovery from the failed relationship but the longtime Nike athlete vowed not to waste time when coronavirus shut down the sports world last March. She expressed a desire to excel off the track in her modelling career and on social media by helping people feel empowered to pursue their goals through her Instagram feed. "I had all this time to invest in myself and I was going to do what I love. I hired an actress coach so I'm looking to get into acting," said Newman, who also bought a house last spring in Caledon, Ont., about 60 kilometres northwest of Toronto, to be closer to coaches Doug Wood and Zeke Krykorka at the Bolton Pole Vault training facility. On the pole vault runway, Newman has been "ecstatic" with the early results from jumping on new poles custom made by Gill Athletics. The 14-foot, nine-inch poles are three inches longer, allowing for a higher grip without compromising performance and the potential to jump higher. Newman cleared 4.62 metres the first time with the poles at a Perche Elite Tour meet on Feb. 6 in Rouen, France, and plans to use them for the balance of the indoor campaign. She averaged 4.53 across four indoor meets a year ago after setting her indoor mark on Aug. 28, 2019. With competitions cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newman decided 2020 would be a training year focused on improving her velocity, power and speed hitting the box. The goal was to reach her August jumping shape at the beginning of 2021 after noticing her confidence and speed lagged during the indoor season in recent years. "I'm almost there. The speed training in 2020 has translated and I'm bringing energy I haven't before on the runway," said Newman, who achieved the 4.70 Tokyo Olympic standard in June 2019. "My weight and body fat is exactly where it was [last] August and my ankle power is a lot stronger this year. "Now, the goal is to get comfortable and into a rhythm on these poles. The moment I figure out how to connect the top of the pole with my feet, it's going to be incredible. "I don't see 4.85, 4.90 as out of reach by the end of indoor season. If I could pull out another 80 indoor season [like 2019], I would be in great shape heading to outdoors."

  • The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

    Underdogs reigned supreme in 2020, will they keep it up next year?