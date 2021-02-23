TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
4Q Highlights
Net sales increase 8.9%
Gross margin expands 150 basis points
14.3% operating margin, 14.4% on an adjusted basis, up 280 basis points
Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 280 basis points to 16.8%
$2.13 net income per diluted share, $2.15 on an adjusted basis
Provides 2021 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter results were strong with operating margins expanding over 200 basis points at both TruTeam and Service Partners. Same branch residential and commercial revenue improved sequentially from the third quarter and continues to strengthen.
“Labor shortages and material constraints are extending the building cycle and the traditional lag time in our business. Our ability to share labor and material across our footprint gives us an advantage in serving our customers and helps us mitigate these challenges.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2019)
Net sales increased 8.9% to $721.5 million, driven by increased volume and sales from acquisitions.
Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.4%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin was 27.5%, a 160-basis point increase.
Operating profit was $103.1 million, compared to $76.4 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $104.0 million, compared to $76.6 million, a 35.7% improvement.
Operating margin was 14.3%. Adjusted operating margin improved 280 basis points to 14.4%.
Net income was $70.8 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income was $71.3 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $50.0 million, or $1.48 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $121.5 million, compared to $92.5 million, a 31.2% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 280 basis points to 16.8%. Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 48.9%.
At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $330.0 million, availability under its revolving credit facility of $389.6 million for total liquidity of $719.6 million.
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2019)
Net sales increased 3.6% to $2,718.0 million.
Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.5%.
Operating profit was $355.0 million, compared to operating profit of $289.5 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $359.4 million, compared to $292.7 million, a 22.8% improvement.
Operating margin was 13.1%, up 210 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 200 basis points to 13.2%.
Net income was $247.0 million, or $7.42 per diluted share, compared to $191.0 million, or $5.56 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $242.5 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, compared to $188.9 million, or $5.49 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $436.7 million, compared to $359.1 million, a 21.6% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 240 basis points to 16.1%.
Buck added, “Our 2020 financial results demonstrate the strength of our operating model and the hard work and dedication of our entire TopBuild team. Despite the challenges resulting from the pandemic, both of our business segments reported revenue growth and solid margin expansion.
“In addition, during the year we completed three acquisitions, strengthening our footprint in the high growth markets of Texas, Colorado and Tennessee.
“Looking ahead, housing fundamentals remain robust and our Company should continue to benefit from strong demand for new housing construction. Our focus remains on driving top line growth and improving operational efficiencies throughout the Company.”
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2019)
TruTeam
3 Months Ended 12/31/20
12 Months Ended 12/31/20
Service Partners
3 Months Ended 12/31/20
12 Months Ended 12/31/20
Sales
$508,812
$1,943,461
Sales
$251,535
$926,207
Change
Change
Volume
2.8%
-1.0%
Volume
13.3%
7.9%
Price
-0.3%
0.9%
Price
-0.6%
-0.5%
M&A
4.5%
2.0%
M&A
0.0%
0.0%
Total Change
6.9%
1.9%
Total Change
12.7%
7.4%
Operating Margin
16.0%
15.2%
Operating Margin
13.4%
12.5%
Change
260 bps
190 bps
Change
210 bps
200 bps
Adj. Operating Margin
16.1%
15.3%
Adj. Operating Margin
13.4%
12.5%
Change
270 bps
200 bps
Change
210 bps
200 bps
Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
In 2020, the Company completed three acquisitions, Hunter Insulation, an installation company based in Long Island, New York, Cooper Glass a commercial glass company serving the Memphis market, and Garland Insulating, a residential and light commercial installation company serving markets in Texas and Colorado.
In January 2021, the Company acquired LCR Contractors, a residential and heavy commercial insulation company serving markets in Texas and Tennessee. Combined, these four companies are expected to contribute approximately $137 million of annual revenue
“Acquisitions remain our number one capital allocation priority. We have a robust pipeline of prospects with the majority concentrated in our core insulation business. These companies are located in attractive growth regions with strong management teams, solid customer bases and experienced installers,” stated Buck.
Share Repurchase Program
In 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 616,227 shares of its common stock for approximately $49.2 million.
Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)
2021
Low
High
Sales
$
3,050.0
$
3,150.0
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
505.0
$
535.0
*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.
Assumptions(1)
($ in millions)
2021
Low
High
Housing Starts
1,425
1,475
Estimated net income
$
297.5
$
326.7
Interest Expense and other, net
$
24.2
$
21.2
Income tax expense
$
104.5
$
114.8
Depreciation and Amortization
$
67.0
$
63.0
Share based compensation
$
11.8
$
9.3
Long-Term Targets (3-Years) (1)
Metric
Working Capital (% of LTM Sales)
9.5% to 10.5%
CapEx (% of Sales)
2.0%
Commercial Annual Revenue Growth
7.5% to 10.0%
Normalized Tax Rate
26.0%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Organic)
22.0% to 27.0%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Acquisitions Year One)
11.0% to 16.0%
Residential Revenue for Every 50K Increase in Housing Starts
$90 million
(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under a stock repurchase transaction. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
721,487
$
662,349
$
2,718,038
$
2,624,121
Cost of sales
523,467
491,030
1,971,677
1,942,854
Gross profit
198,020
171,319
746,361
681,267
Selling, general, and administrative expense
94,943
94,898
391,315
391,744
Operating profit
103,077
76,421
355,046
289,523
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(7,745
)
(9,083
)
(32,456
)
(37,823
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(233
)
—
Other, net
85
566
733
2,078
Other expense, net
(7,660
)
(8,517
)
(31,956
)
(35,745
)
Income before income taxes
95,417
67,904
323,090
253,778
Income tax expense
(24,660
)
(21,919
)
(76,067
)
(62,783
)
Net income
$
70,757
$
45,985
$
247,023
$
190,995
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
2.16
$
1.38
$
7.50
$
5.65
Diluted
$
2.13
$
1.36
$
7.42
$
5.56
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
32,789,911
33,297,613
32,917,971
33,806,104
Diluted
33,189,104
33,886,904
33,299,986
34,376,555
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
As of December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
330,007
$
184,807
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $6,926 at December 31, 2020 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019
427,340
428,844
Inventories, net
161,369
149,078
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,689
17,098
Total current assets
936,405
779,827
Right of use assets
83,490
87,134
Property and equipment, net
180,053
178,080
Goodwill
1,410,685
1,367,918
Other intangible assets, net
190,605
181,122
Deferred tax assets, net
2,728
4,259
Other assets
11,317
5,623
Total assets
$
2,815,283
$
2,603,963
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
331,710
$
307,970
Current portion of long-term debt
23,326
34,272
Accrued liabilities
107,949
98,418
Short-term lease liabilities
33,492
36,094
Total current liabilities
496,477
476,754
Long-term debt
683,396
697,955
Deferred tax liabilities, net
168,568
175,263
Long-term portion of insurance reserves
50,657
45,605
Long-term lease liabilities
53,749
54,010
Other liabilities
13,642
1,487
Total liabilities
1,466,489
1,451,074
EQUITY
1,348,794
1,152,889
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,815,283
$
2,603,963
As of December 31,
2020
2019
Other Financial Data
Receivable days
48
53
Inventory days
30
28
Accounts payable days
76
80
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable
$
256,999
$
269,952
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †
9.3
%
10.3
%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income
$
247,023
$
190,995
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
62,410
52,700
Share-based compensation
14,752
13,658
Loss on extinguishment of debt
233
—
(Gain) loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment
(88
)
1,399
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,491
1,558
Provision for bad debt expense
6,270
7,065
Loss from inventory obsolescence
2,512
2,622
Deferred income taxes, net
(4,070
)
8,888
Change in certain assets and liabilities
Receivables, net
2,612
(27,146
)
Inventories, net
(11,843
)
17,433
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(460
)
9,361
Accounts payable
16,844
(5,124
)
Accrued liabilities
20,545
2,690
Payment of contingent consideration
(413
)
—
Other, net
66
1,058
Net cash provided by operating activities
357,884
271,777
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(40,938
)
(45,536
)
Acquisition of businesses
(83,408
)
(6,952
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2,463
2,321
Other, net
—
25
Net cash used in investing activities
(121,883
)
(50,142
)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
300,000
14,989
Repayment of long-term debt
(324,948
)
(27,793
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(2,280
)
—
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
(14,932
)
(12,951
)
Exercise of stock options
1,438
—
Repurchase of shares of common stock
(49,151
)
(110,911
)
Payment of contingent consideration
(928
)
(1,091
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(90,801
)
(137,757
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Increase for the period
145,200
83,878
Beginning of period
184,807
100,929
End of period
$
330,007
$
184,807
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:
Interest on long-term debt
$
30,896
$
36,244
Income taxes
77,689
43,310
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
$
38,646
$
128,838
Accruals for property and equipment
645
542
TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
TruTeam
Sales
$
508,812
$
475,929
6.9%
$
1,943,461
$
1,906,730
1.9%
Operating profit, as reported
$
81,657
$
63,661
$
294,793
$
253,230
Operating margin, as reported
16.0
%
13.4
%
15.2
%
13.3
%
Rationalization charges
—
(24
)
866
159
Acquisition related costs
—
177
4
636
COVID-19 pay
363
—
1,278
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
82,020
$
63,814
$
296,941
$
254,025
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.1
%
13.4
%
15.3
%
13.3
%
Service Partners
Sales
$
251,535
$
223,244
12.7%
$
926,207
$
862,143
7.4%
Operating profit, as reported
$
33,731
$
25,234
$
115,343
$
90,388
Operating margin, as reported
13.4
%
11.3
%
12.5
%
10.5
%
Rationalization charges
—
—
783
109
COVID-19 pay
21
—
90
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
33,752
$
25,234
$
116,216
$
90,497
Operating margin, as adjusted
13.4
%
11.3
%
12.5
%
10.5
%
Total
Sales before eliminations
$
760,347
$
699,173
$
2,869,668
$
2,768,873
Intercompany eliminations
(38,860
)
(36,824
)
(151,630
)
(144,752
)
Net sales after eliminations
$
721,487
$
662,349
8.9%
$
2,718,038
$
2,624,121
3.6%
Operating profit, as reported - segments
$
115,388
$
88,895
$
410,136
$
343,618
General corporate expense, net
(6,174
)
(6,568
)
(30,785
)
(30,174
)
Intercompany eliminations
(6,137
)
(5,906
)
(24,305
)
(23,921
)
Operating profit, as reported
$
103,077
$
76,421
$
355,046
$
289,523
Operating margin, as reported
14.3
%
11.5
%
13.1
%
11.0
%
Rationalization charges †
(4
)
15
2,097
1,992
Acquisition related costs †
518
166
855
1,200
Refinancing costs
—
—
57
—
COVID-19 pay
384
—
1,368
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
103,975
$
76,602
$
359,423
$
292,715
Operating margin, as adjusted
14.4
%
11.6
%
13.2
%
11.2
%
Share-based compensation
2,593
2,246
14,910
13,658
Depreciation and amortization
14,883
13,696
62,410
52,700
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
121,451
$
92,544
$
436,743
$
359,073
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
16.8
%
14.0
%
16.1
%
13.7
%
Sales change period over period
59,138
93,917
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
28,907
77,670
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales
48.9
%
82.7
%
† Rationalization charges and acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations
Net sales
$
721,487
$
662,349
$
2,718,038
$
2,624,121
Gross profit, as reported
$
198,020
$
171,319
$
746,361
$
681,267
Rationalization charges
—
—
1,016
—
COVID-19 pay
380
—
1,135
—
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
198,400
$
171,319
$
748,512
$
681,267
Gross margin, as reported
27.4
%
25.9
%
27.5
%
26.0
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
27.5
%
25.9
%
27.5
%
26.0
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
103,077
$
76,421
$
355,046
$
289,523
Rationalization charges
(4
)
15
2,097
1,992
Acquisition related costs
518
166
855
1,200
Refinancing costs
—
—
57
—
COVID-19 pay
384
—
1,368
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
103,975
$
76,602
$
359,423
$
292,715
Operating margin, as reported
14.3
%
11.5
%
13.1
%
11.0
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
14.4
%
11.6
%
13.2
%
11.2
%
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
95,417
$
67,904
$
323,090
$
253,778
Rationalization charges
(4
)
15
2,097
1,992
Acquisition related costs
518
166
855
1,200
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
290
—
COVID-19 pay
384
—
1,368
—
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
96,315
68,085
327,700
256,970
Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively
(25,042
)
(18,043
)
(85,202
)
(68,097
)
Income, as adjusted
$
71,273
$
50,042
$
242,498
$
188,873
Income per common share, as adjusted
$
2.15
$
1.48
$
7.28
$
5.49
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
33,189,104
33,886,904
33,299,986
34,376,555
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
Same branch:
TruTeam
$
487,593
$
475,929
$
1,906,012
$
1,906,730
Service Partners
251,535
223,244
926,207
862,143
Eliminations
(38,860
)
(36,824
)
(151,630
)
(144,752
)
Total same branch
700,268
662,349
2,680,589
2,624,121
Acquisitions (a):
TruTeam
$
21,219
$
—
$
37,449
$
—
Service Partners
—
—
—
—
Eliminations
—
—
—
—
Total acquisitions
21,219
—
37,449
—
Total
$
721,487
$
662,349
$
2,718,038
$
2,624,121
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †
$
48,469
TTM net sales, acquisition adjusted
$
2,766,507
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch
$
118,413
$
92,544
$
430,510
$
359,073
Acquisitions (a)
3,038
—
6,233
—
Total
$
121,451
$
92,544
$
436,743
$
359,073
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (b)
16.9
%
16.1
%
Acquisitions (c)
14.3
%
16.6
%
Total (d)
16.8
%
14.0
%
16.1
%
13.7
%
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (e)
68.2
%
126.5
%
Acquisitions (c)
14.3
%
16.6
%
Total (f)
48.9
%
82.7
%
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Same branch:
Residential
$
550,960
$
512,715
$
2,104,233
$
2,016,016
Commercial
149,308
149,364
576,356
608,105
Same branch net sales
700,268
662,349
2,680,589
2,624,121
Acquisitions (a):
Residential
$
18,969
$
—
$
23,650
$
—
Commercial
2,250
—
13,799
—
Acquisitions net sales
21,219
—
37,449
—
Total net sales
$
721,487
$
662,349
$
2,718,038
$
2,624,121
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income, as reported
$
70,757
$
45,985
$
247,023
$
190,995
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net
7,660
8,517
31,723
35,745
Income tax expense
24,660
21,919
76,067
62,783
Depreciation and amortization
14,883
13,696
62,410
52,700
Share-based compensation
2,593
2,246
14,910
13,658
Rationalization charges
(4
)
15
2,097
1,992
Acquisition related costs
518
166
855
1,200
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
290
—
COVID-19 pay
384
—
1,368
—
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
121,451
$
92,544
$
436,743
$
359,073
TopBuild Corp.
2021 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021
Low
High
Estimated net income
$
297.5
$
326.7
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net
24.2
21.2
Income tax expense
104.5
114.8
Depreciation and amortization
67.0
63.0
Share-based compensation
11.8
9.3
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
$
505.0
$
535.0