Topas Therapeutics Appoints Klaus Martin, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer

Highly accomplished biotech executive with nearly two decades of industry leadership experience

Topas is advancing its pipeline based on its Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform, with lead program TPM203 in clinical development for treatment of pemphigus vulgaris and second program, TPM501, progressing towards clinic for treatment of celiac disease

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a Hamburg, Germany-based private platform company leveraging the natural immune tolerance induction capabilities of the liver, today announced the appointment of Klaus Martin, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Effective August 1, 2020, Dr. Martin replaced Timm Jessen, Ph.D., who resigned for personal reasons. Dr. Jessen will remain with Topas in a consulting capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Dr. Martin joins Topas from Toronto-based Apobiologix, Apotex' biotechnology division, where he had served as President since 2018. During his tenure, he led the development, sales & marketing and operational organization and played a key role in Apobiologix' registrations, partnerships and in achieving a market leadership position. Prior to that, he was Chief Scientific Officer of Polpharma Biologics, the biologics arm of Polpharma S.A., where he set up the organization and managed all portfolio, licensing and late-stage development activities for biosimilar and innovative biologics. Previously, he worked at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals, both in Germany and Austria, most recently serving as Global Head Business Development & Licensing (BD&L) and Portfolio Management where he drove the portfolio strategy and managed all licensing negotiations. While at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals, he also served in global development management functions and during that time supported the registration of Sandoz's first three biosimilars in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Japan. Dr. Martin holds a Ph.D. in molecular genetics from Cambridge University and Darwin College, United Kingdom.

Erich F. Greiner, M.D., Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We are delighted to have Klaus join Topas. He is an accomplished biotech leader with a proven track record in development and operations, as well as partnering and commercialization. His transatlantic experience managing all stages of the biotechnology value chain and in growing businesses are a great fit for Topas as the Company advances its pipeline."

Dr. Greiner continued: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to warmly thank Timm Jessen, who founded Topas and has served as CEO since the Company's inception. He has successfully led Topas from discovery into the clinic, secured several pharmaceutical collaborations and successfully completed all financing rounds. We are extremely pleased that he will remain as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition and very much look forward to working with him in his new role."

Klaus Martin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, said: "Topas has a novel and compelling technology platform with the potential to develop promising treatments where new options for patients are urgently needed. I am excited to lead the Company and work with the Topas team to continue to grow and build our pipeline."

About Topas Therapeutics

Topas Therapeutics GmbH is a private Hamburg, Germany-based biotechnology company focused on developing nanoparticle-based therapeutics to address areas of major unmet need, including autoimmune diseases, allergies and anti-drug antibodies. The Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform induces antigen-specific immune tolerance by harnessing the liver's natural immunology capabilities. The Company has several proprietary programs; lead product candidate TPM203 has recently entered clinical testing for pemphigus vulgaris, an orphan disease. A second program, TPM 501, is being developed for the treatment of celiac disease. Other programs are in the area of anti-drug immune responses, such as in gene therapy and with anti-drug antibodies, and are available for partnering. Topas' investors are: BioMedPartners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, EMBL Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Evotec, Gimv and Vesalius Biocapital III. For additional information, please visit www.topas-therapeutics.com.

