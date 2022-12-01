In The Know by Yahoo

This year’s list of top YouTubers is completely dominated by dudes.

Google put out its 2022 annual roundup of top creators in the U.S. The metric is based on subscribers gained this year and excludes artists, brands, media companies and children’s companies. Only one channel per creator is considered for the rankings.

MrBeast continues to reign supreme on YouTube with his over-the-top giveaways and highly produced video games.

The comedy vlogger and skit creator is famous for making YouTube shorts. His following started to explode in July 2021 with the viral video “Boyfriend VS Girlfriend: Cup Game (Challenges).”

Dubbed the “Elon Musk of YouTube” by Forbes in March, Eric “Airrack” Decker.” He gained nearly 7 million subscribers, faster than most creators in YouTube history.

Ryan Trahan is a 24-year-old lifestyle and comedy vlogger. He rose to fame after sharing his experience as an athlete and runner.

Riffing off of (and even collaborating with) MrBeast, Isaiah Photo posts challenges, vlogs and giveaways on his channel.

The former Vine star has seen a rise in popularity on YouTube since posting weekly videos, including vlogs, pranks and challenges.

The English YouTuber has been quickly growing his subscribers since 2021 by posting magic tricks on YouTube Shorts.

Gamer and comedy content creator Luke Davidson has seen an uptick in followers since 2020, but it looks like 2022 is his year.

Internet personality and gamer has built a following focusing on horror games. This year he became one of the biggest creators of color on YouTube.

The 24-year-old comedic creator focuses on YouTube Shorts, but he’s best known for his “Growing Up Asian” series.

The post Top YouTubers of 2022: Gamers, comedians and, of course, MrBeast appeared first on In The Know.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

The 11 best machine-washable shoes for men and women — slippers, flats, boots and more

20 of the best gifts under $20 that will please just about anyone this holiday season

Native American Women's Equal Pay Day: Native women shatter myths about money

7 of the best gifts for cat lovers, from pajamas to a robot litter box