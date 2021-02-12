Top New York Republicans call for Cuomo to be prosecuted following bombshell nursing home report

Top Republicans have called for the Cuomo administration to be prosecuted following bombshell report (REUTERS)

Top New York Republicans have spoken out against Governor Andrew Cuomo following a bombshell report on Thursday where a senior aide admitted the administration withheld the state's nursing home coronavirus death toll.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement on Twitter on Thursday demanding Mr Cuomo and his senior team be "prosecuted immediately" by both "the Attorney General of New York State and the US Department of Justice."

"This bombshell admission of a cover-up and the remarks by the secretary to the governor indicating intent to obstruct any federal investigation is a stunning and criminal abuse of power," she wrote.

Her statement went on to add that New York families who lost a loved one in a nursing home during the pandemic deserved "accountability from the US Department of Justice that will be independent and not swayed by the desperate political pressure from Governor Cuomo."

Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to the governor who always appeared beside him during coronavirus press briefings, told top state Democrats that the Cuomo administration withheld Covid-19 death data from nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny after Donald Trump ordered a probe into several states, the New York Post first reported.

The administration "froze", Ms DeRosa told lawmakers on a phone call, because the probe happened "right around the same time, [Mr Trump] turns this into a giant political football" against Mr Cuomo and fellow Democrat governors.

"Basically, we froze," Ms DeRosa said. "Because then we were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us, while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation."

More follows ...