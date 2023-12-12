Top New York Court Orders New Congressional Districts In Major Win For Democrats

New York Democrats, led by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will be able to draw new congressional maps after a decision by the state's highest court.

The New York Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Democratic-controlled legislature will have the opportunity to approve new congressional district maps ahead of the 2024 election.

The 4-3 decision by the state’s highest court overturns the court-drawn congressional district maps imposed after the legislature’s maps, which heavily favored Democrats, were rejected by a state court in 2022. Now Democrats will have another shot at crafting a new district lines that would help their odds in taking back the House of Representatives next year.

Democrats had been rooting for a decision allowing new New York congressional maps after the North Carolina Supreme Court, where Republicans won a majority in 2022, overturned a previous 2022 ruling rejecting the Republican legislature’s map as an illegal gerrymander. That decision in May in North Carolina turned three Democratic-held seats into solid Republican districts.

The path forward to new maps in New York is not so simple. The process now heads to the independent redistricting commission, created through reforms that were enacted in 2014, before going to the legislature.