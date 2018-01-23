Top this: Xavier, Cincinnati share a city, hoops accolades

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Only 2+ miles apart on the map, Xavier and Cincinnati are separated by one spot in The Associated Press' latest Top 10 - quite a coup for a city that values its college basketball almost as much as its unusual recipe for chili.

''It's been that way for a long time,'' Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said.

Both teams are accustomed to success, but it's been a long time since they've both been so good at the same time.

No. 8 Xavier (18-3) and No. 9 Cincinnati (17-2) haven't been ranked in the Top 10 simultaneously since 1958. Few cities can boast of two schools so good together - teams are usually in different places in up-and-down cycles.

''It's pretty cool,'' Xavier's Chris Mack said.

In most college basketball hotbeds, schools' fan bases are separated by miles on the map. Not in Cincinnati, where Musketeers and Bearcats fans are intertwined and drive a nonstop hoops conversation, setting the bar high for both schools.

''I think you'd be lying if you said you weren't always sort of looking over to see what your counterpart is doing,'' Mack said. ''You see all the things that are written about you around town, and you want to make sure you do your part and you're not forgotten about.''

Cronin and Mack know all about the city's love for basketball. They grew up in town and attended the schools they coach, adding to the local spice.

Lately, Mack's team has been the more successful. The Musketeers have taken eight of the last 11 in their annual rivalry game with Cincinnati, including a 89-76 win in December. Xavier reached the Elite Eight last season; Cincinnati has failed to make it past the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the last five years.

Cincinnati dominated the city's conversation with its championship teams in the 1960s and again after it moved into a new on-campus arena in 1989 and hired Bob Huggins as coach. That's when Xavier started its push to get back on the basketball map.