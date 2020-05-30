Top Ways To Lower Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types, available discounts, and money-saving tips.

Bundle policies . Companies with great financial power will ask if the policyholder would like to get more insurance services from them. A person can easily bundle car insurance with homeowners/renters/condo insurance and save big. When completing online questionnaires, the user is asked if he owns the home/apartment where he/she lives. If the user owns it, he will be provided with a bundle option. In some cases, a person can save as much as 20% simply by bundling coverage.

Cover all vehicles under the same plan. Covering multiple vehicles under the same insurer will also be financially rewarding. Multi-vehicle plans also provide a discount. The value of the discount is directly proportional to the number of insured vehicles.

Carefully select the value of the deductibles. It is up to the policyholder to set deductibles. The usually recommended value is $500, for both comprehensive and collision coverage. However, the policyholder can choose higher values and lower the overall premiums. Use online quotes to adjust deductibles and see how much money can be saved.

Drop unnecessary coverage on older cars . If the car is older than 10 years, keeping full coverage is likely to make the owner overpay. Since a car's value diminishes over time, keeping full coverage for cars older than 5-6 years is likely a financial mistake. Visit Kelly Blue Book and check the current value of the car. If it is very low, drop full coverage.

Avoid committing traffic violations or driving without insurance . Whenever a person tries to obtain online quotes, he will be asked for claims and traffic violations in the recent 3-5 years. Traffic violations and accidents will not only increase premiums but can also determine a carrier to consider a client "high-risk" driver and eventually, drop him.

Install extra safety and anti-theft devices . Investing in a car's safety will be greatly appreciated by insurance companies. Drivers can qualify for several discounts. Furthermore, installing car recovery systems will lower the comprehensive component of the premium.

Enroll in a defensive driving course . Insurance companies can offer or suggest a defensive driving course. The client will improve his driving skills and will get a discount. Many online questionnaires ask drivers (especially the young ones) if they have participated in courses provided by the local DMV or they are willing to participate in defensive driving classes. Drivers can also get discounts for enrolling and graduating "refresher courses".

Pay-in-Full . Paying for the whole coverage period will help drivers save around 10% on their insurance. Get online quotes and see how much it can be saved by paying for everything in advance.

Exclude non-essential drivers . Due to the COVID-19 crisis, drivers are advised to spend less time on the roads and stay at home as much as possible. Schools and universities are closed. Excluding teen drivers from a family's policy is a wise thing to do if you want to save money. Furthermore, families should keep only essential drivers on the insurance plan - keep only drivers who still have a job or are assigned to buy food and/or medical supplies.

Look for COVID-19 related discounts or payment programs. Almost all insurance companies pledged to help their clients during the COVID crisis. While some companies automatically applied discounts for April and May premiums, other implemented more features and flexible payment programs, allowing policyholders to skip premiums, pay premiums partially or even pay as much as they can afford. Talk more with an insurance representative.

"It is possible to save hundreds, even thousands of dollars on car insurance. Keep a good credit score, be a safe driver and always compare car insurance quotes," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

