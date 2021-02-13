Top Valentine’s Day Gifts To Buy on a Budget
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (it’s Feb. 14, in case you forgot). This year, we could all use a little extra love, so it’s a great time to show your romantic partner, friends, family and other loved ones that you’re thinking of them.
Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you can’t buy a gift that’s thoughtful, sweet and sure to bring some cheer to your Valentines near and far.
Here are some budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift ideas that you can shop online.
Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021
Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker
Price: $9.99
This adorable waffle-maker comes in red and pink, and is sure to please any sweetie with a sweet tooth.
What I Love About You Journal
Price: $9.89
This journal is made for one partner to fill out to give to another or to fill out together. If you have a knack for writing, this could be a super meaningful gift to give to your better half.
'You're Sweet' and 'Love You Berry Much' Mugs
Price: $10.00
This mug set makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a coffee or tea lover.
Sterling Silver Double Heart Necklace
Price: $19.99
You don’t have to spend a fortune to gift your Valentine high-quality jewelry, like this dainty sterling silver necklace.
DENIZEN From Levi's Men's Traveler Wallet
Price: $19.99
Take this classic wallet up a notch by printing out a photo of you and your Valentine, and inserting it in one of the slots before gifting it.
Jean Pierre Heart Shaped Sheet Masks
Price: $3.99
Give your Valentine the gift of an at-home spa day with this two-piece sheet mask set. These gold masks are infused with vitamin C, honey and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and nourish the skin.
Godiva Valentine's Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Creations Heart
Price: $9.99
You pretty much can’t go wrong with gifting chocolate — especially when it’s Godiva.
Scunci Love Bobby Pins
Price: $5.99
These adorable hair clips are a festive way to show some love to a special lady in your life.
Sherpa Valentine’s Day Heart Pillow
Price: $10.00
Available in cream and red, this heart-shaped pillow is a cozy way to bring your love into anyone’s home.
Stainless Steel Love X Cookie Cutter Set
Price: $3.00
Have a Valentine who loves to bake? This five-piece set is a thoughtful way to show them you’re thinking of them.
CandyRific Valentine's Day M&M's Movie Popcorn Bucket Variety Pack
Price: $7.99
Since you may not be able to bring your date to the movies this Valentine’s Day, bring the movies to them. Stream your favorite romantic movie and make the night complete with this snack kit, which includes three bags of Orville Redenbacher’s Gourmet Popcorn and two theater boxes of M&M’s (one plain and one peanut).
Prices are accurate as of Feb. 4, 2021, and are subject to change.
