Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers

Breaking News image

The US Supreme Court has ruled that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender are breaking the country's civil rights laws.

In a 6-3 decision it said federal law, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, should be understood to include sexual orientation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The ruling is a major win for LGBTQ workers and their allies.

And it comes even though the court has grown more conservative.

"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Judge Neil Gorsuch wrote.

Mr Gorsuch, who was nominated to the court by President Donald Trump, rejected the idea that the authors of the law had not intended such broad meaning.

"The limits of the drafters' imagination supply no reason to ignore the drafters' demands," he wrote.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.