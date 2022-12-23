Top UK swimming spots for a Christmas Day or New Year dip

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

A festive tradition with an icy twist, plunging into British waters is a bracing way to start your Christmas Day. Even if you don't feel like braving a dip, cheering on those who do is a jolly way to kick-off festivities.

Many seaside towns and wild swimming organisations have their own annual event, some for the sheer thrill, whilst many use it as an opportunity to raise money for charity. Communal swims have a wonderful sense of camaraderie and are a brilliant way to feel energised and refreshed over the festive period. Perhaps a Christmas Day dip will inspire a love of wild swimming – a brilliant New Year's resolution, we think.

The Guardian has revealed the top spots in the UK for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day swims, from Whitby in North Yorkshire to Porthcawl in Wales. Keep reading to find out more.

A large event with 600 swimmers, this Christmas Day swim raises money for Bude Surf Life Saving Club and is watched by thousands on the beach and cliff. Free hot drinks will be on offer to help you warm up, whether you take a dip or go down to watch.



Cost: £10

Location: Crooklets beach, Bude, 11am on Christmas Day

At nearly fifty years old, this family-friendly tradition promises plenty of fun. Last year, 230 swimmers braved the North Sea, and the club raised over £3,000.00 to support their work helping local organisations and charities. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged, with prizes for the best dressed.

Cost: £10

Location: Pier Road, Whitby, from 1am on Boxing Day



The day starts with a fun run at 10.30 am, followed by a plunge into the sea at 11.30 am. Spectators can watch the fun from the promenade and Cromer pier. This year they're raising money for Sarcoma UK, so remember to dig deep for their collection buckets.

Cost: free

Location: Cromer beach, from 10.30am on Boxing Day

Fundraise for a charity of your choice at the Folkestone Boxing Day dip, which has a three-minute maximum immersion time. Run by Folkestone Lions Club, medals are given out to those taking part and there's a fancy dress competition for some extra fun.

Cost: free

Location: Sunny Sands beach, Folkestone, from 9.30am on Boxing Day

A completely unorganised Christmas Day swim, as many as 1,000 people jump into Blackroot pool on the count of three at 10 am. There's also a New Year’s Day swim at Mablethorpe.



Cost: free

Location: Blackroot pool, Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, 10am on Christmas Day

Over 1,300 people take part in this swim and fundraising event, which dates back to 1965. Apparently, it all started when one swimmer (dressed as Coco the Clown) pushed another (dressed as Father Christmas) off the pier. This year, funds are being raised to support Porthcawl RNLI.

Cost: free

Location: The Hi-Tide Inn, Porthcawl, from 10.30am on Christmas Day

A truly traditional swim that's been going on for 130 years, YEAABA stands for: Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association. In all that time it's only been cancelled once, and that was because of COVID-19. Swimmers, known as 'Dookers' can be sponsored to raise money for their chosen charity. Children from the age of five are welcome to take part.



Cost: £15 for adults, £10 for children aged five to 16

Location: Broughty ferry harbour, Dundee, 12pm on New Year’s Day

Before taking part in any festive swims, make sure to read The Outdoor Swimming Society's safety information on wild, cold water swimming. They have shared an important list of what to do (and not to do), plus medical conditions that make cold water swims risky.



