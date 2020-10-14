Top U.S. health official Fauci says Trump no longer coronavirus contagious: CBS interview

FILE PHOTO: Senate HELP Committee's update on COVID-19 and progress toward safely getting back to work and schools

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer capable of spreading the novel coronavirus and can attend a town hall on Thursday without putting others at risk, top U.S. public health official Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CBS Evening News.

Fauci said that he and his colleague Clifford Lane at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) concluded this after reviewing all the COVID-19 tests taken by the president as well as an additional test conducted at an NIH laboratory.

Trump revealed early on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said he had recovered and was no longer contagious the following week after receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Fauci said last week that it was not known whether Trump was well, because patients can unexpectedly go downhill more than a week after symptoms begin. The town hall with NBC News is less than three weeks before the election in which Republican Trump is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in opinion polls.

Fauci also said in the CBS interview that the United States was unlikely to have 100 million doses of a vaccine deemed by regulators as "safe and effective" by the end of the year, contrary to a claim Trump made in September.

That might be possible by April 2021 if all of the experimental vaccines in late stage clinical trials prove effective, Fauci said. A couple of the vaccine candidates could potentially receive regulatory clearance in November or December but only "a few million" doses may be available to the public by year-end.





(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)