The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Villanova (63) 18-1 1623 1

2. Virginia (1) 18-1 1537 2

3. Purdue (1) 19-2 1499 3

4. Duke 17-2 1439 5

5. Kansas 16-3 1338 10

6. Michigan St. 17-3 1243 9

7. West Virginia 16-3 1217 6

8. Xavier 18-3 1180 11

9. Cincinnati 17-2 1087 12

10. North Carolina 16-4 1014 15

11. Arizona 16-4 974 14

12. Oklahoma 14-4 917 4

13. Ohio St. 17-4 787 22

14. Texas Tech 15-4 763 8

15. Gonzaga 17-4 610 13

16. Saint Mary's (Cal) 19-2 571 -

17. Wichita St. 15-4 547 7

18. Clemson 16-3 474 20

19. Auburn 17-2 470 17

20. Florida 14-5 366 -

21. Arizona St. 15-4 353 16

22. Tennessee 13-5 260 21

23. Nevada 18-3 190 -

24. Rhode Island 15-3 189 -

25. Michigan 17-5 123 23

Others receiving votes: Miami 83, Louisville 81, TCU 45, Kentucky 38, Kansas St. 35, Seton Hall 25, Creighton 20, Florida St. 14, Houston 5, New Mexico St. 4, Boise St. 2, Providence 2.