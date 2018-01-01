The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Michigan St. (43) 14-1 1600 2

2. Duke (21) 13-1 1556 4

3. Villanova (1) 13-1 1444 1

4. Arizona St 12-1 1336 3

5. Xavier 14-1 1325 6

6. West Virginia 12-1 1304 7

7. Oklahoma 11-1 1160 12

8. Virginia 12-1 1048 9

9. Wichita St. 11-2 1026 8

10. Kansas 11-2 963 11

11. Texas A&M 11-2 894 5

12. North Carolina 12-2 890 13

13. Purdue 13-2 883 14

14. Arizona 11-3 832 17

15. Miami 12-1 782 15

16. TCU 12-1 760 10

17. Kentucky 11-2 742 16

18. Texas Tech 12-1 483 22

19. Gonzaga 12-3 410 20

19. Cincinnati 12-2 410 21

21. Seton Hall 13-2 353 23

22. Arkansas 11-2 254 -

23. Tennessee 9-3 198 19

24. Florida St. 11-2 119 24

25. Clemson 12-1 104 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.