The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Villanova (47) 20-1 1,607 1
2. Virginia (17) 20-1 1,572 2
3. Purdue (1) 21-2 1,501 3
4. Duke 18-3 1,372 4
5. Michigan St. 20-3 1,347 6
6. Xavier 19-3 1,278 8
7. Kansas 17-4 1,224 5
8. Cincinnati 19-2 1,208 9
9. Arizona 18-4 1,103 11
10. Texas Tech 17-4 987 14
11. Auburn 19-2 882 19
12. Oklahoma 15-5 840 12
13. Saint Mary's (Cal)21-2 753 16
14. Gonzaga 19-4 750 15
15. West Virginia 16-5 709 7
16. Wichita St. 17-4 635 17
17. Ohio St. 18-5 566 13
18. Tennessee 15-5 512 22
19. North Carolina 16-6 470 10
20. Clemson 17-4 414 18
21. Kentucky 16-5 344 -
22. Rhode Island 17-3 327 24
23. Florida 15-6 172 20
24. Michigan 17-6 103 25
25. Arizona St 16-5 100 21
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 94, Florida St. 76, Nevada 41, Louisville 39, Creighton 33, Seton Hall 16, Miami 12, TCU 11, Houston 8, Alabama 6, New Mexico St. 5, NC State 5, Southern Cal 3.