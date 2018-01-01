The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Michigan St. (43) 14-1 1,600 2
2. Duke (21) 13-1 1,556 4
3. Villanova (1) 13-1 1,444 1
4. Arizona St 12-1 1,336 3
5. Xavier 14-1 1,325 6
6. West Virginia 12-1 1,304 7
7. Oklahoma 11-1 1,160 12
8. Virginia 12-1 1,048 9
9. Wichita St. 11-2 1,026 8
10. Kansas 11-2 963 11
11. Texas A&M 11-2 894 5
12. North Carolina 12-2 890 13
13. Purdue 13-2 883 14
14. Arizona 11-3 832 17
15. Miami 12-1 782 15
16. TCU 12-1 760 10
17. Kentucky 11-2 742 16
18. Texas Tech 12-1 483 22
19. Gonzaga 12-3 410 20
19. Cincinnati 12-2 410 21
21. Seton Hall 13-2 353 23
22. Arkansas 11-2 254 -
23. Tennessee 9-3 198 19
24. Florida St. 11-2 119 24
25. Clemson 12-1 104 -
Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.