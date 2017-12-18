The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Villanova (45) 11-0 1,602 1
2. Michigan St. (15) 10-1 1,560 2
3. Arizona St (5) 10-0 1,429 5
4. Duke 11-1 1,390 4
5. North Carolina 10-1 1,332 7
6. Miami 9-0 1,308 6
7. Kentucky 9-1 1,231 8
8. Texas A&M 9-1 1,156 9
9. Xavier 10-1 1,073 10
10. West Virginia 9-1 1,040 11
11. Wichita St. 8-2 851 3
12. Gonzaga 9-2 831 12
13. Virginia 9-1 796 16
14. Kansas 8-2 791 13
15. TCU 10-0 789 14
16. Purdue 11-2 706 17
17. Oklahoma 8-1 691 -
18. Arizona 8-3 396 23
18. Baylor 9-2 396 21
20. Cincinnati 9-2 314 25
21. Tennessee 7-2 308 20
21. Texas Tech 9-1 308 24
23. Seton Hall 9-2 223 15
24. Florida St. 9-1 164 19
25. Creighton 8-2 144 -
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 83, Notre Dame 73, Clemson 35, Louisville 28, Texas 21, Nevada 13, Minnesota 9, Oklahoma St. 9, Alabama 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Virginia Tech 3, Rhode Island 2, Syracuse 2, Florida 2, Michigan 1, Towson 1.