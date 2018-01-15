The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Villanova (63) 16-1 1,623 1

2. Virginia (1) 16-1 1,527 3

3. Purdue (1) 17-2 1,411 5

4. Oklahoma 14-2 1,371 9

5. Duke 15-2 1,319 7

6. West Virginia 15-2 1,304 2

7. Wichita St. 15-2 1,283 5

8. Texas Tech 15-2 1,276 8

9. Michigan St. 16-3 1,062 4

10. Kansas 14-3 1,032 12

11. Xavier 16-3 928 10

12. Cincinnati 15-2 858 14

13. Gonzaga 16-3 829 15

14. Arizona 14-4 723 17

15. North Carolina 14-4 666 20

16. Arizona St 14-3 639 11

17. Auburn 16-1 523 22

18. Kentucky 14-3 487 21

19. Seton Hall 15-3 455 13

20. Clemson 15-2 444 19

21. Tennessee 12-4 358 24

22. Ohio St. 15-4 276 -

23. Michigan 15-4 223 -

24. TCU 13-4 196 16

25. Miami 13-3 143 18

Others receiving votes: Creighton 56, Rhode Island 39, Florida St. 25, Nevada 23, Saint Mary's (Cal) 19, New Mexico St. 4, Louisville 2, Florida 1.