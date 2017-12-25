The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Villanova (43) 12-0 1,600 1
2. Michigan St. (16) 12-1 1,560 2
3. Arizona St (6) 12-0 1,481 3
4. Duke 12-1 1,435 4
5. Texas A&M 11-1 1,309 8
6. Xavier 12-1 1,242 9
7. West Virginia 11-1 1,226 10
8. Wichita St. 10-2 992 11
9. Virginia 11-1 969 13
10. TCU 12-0 923 15
11. Kansas 10-2 920 14
12. Oklahoma 10-1 901 17
13. North Carolina 11-2 891 5
14. Purdue 12-2 839 16
15. Miami 10-1 827 6
16. Kentucky 9-2 735 7
17. Arizona 10-3 511 18
18. Baylor 10-2 437 18
19. Tennessee 9-2 405 21
20. Gonzaga 10-3 382 12
21. Cincinnati 11-2 377 20
22. Texas Tech 11-1 351 21
23. Seton Hall 11-2 227 23
24. Florida St. 11-1 169 24
25. Creighton 10-2 143 25
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 85, Clemson 55, Notre Dame 40, Louisville 26, Texas 21, UCLA 12, Oklahoma St. 8, Auburn 5, SMU 5, St. Bonaventure 5, New Mexico St. 4, Rhode Island 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Nevada 1, Stephen F Austin 1, Minnesota 1.