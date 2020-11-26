Top Trump Health Official Issues Stark COVID-19 Warning For Thanksgiving

Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration’s COVID-19 testing czar, on Wednesday implored Americans to follow coronavirus safety advice over the Thanksgiving holiday — warning that America is currently at “a critical and very dangerous part of this pandemic.”

The Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary and member of the White House coronavirus task force told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that “the end of the pandemic is in sight” with the imminent arrival of vaccines.

But he noted how new infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the contagion continue to rise, with more than 1,900 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours alone.

“Look, no one’s trying to cancel Thanksgiving,” said Girior. “What I urge Americans to do is make a good choice for you.”

“If you can defer travel and have Thanksgiving at Valentine’s Day, do that. If you make the decision to travel and be with your family, be on good behavior before you get together,” he continued. “Try to physically distance in the home. Wear a mask, Don’t crowd people, 20 people in the kitchen, like we do in Cajunland to cook all day.”

“We are just starting to see some progress from the mitigation efforts that Americans are doing,” Girior added. “We need to continue that because we’re not out of the woods yet. It’s still a very dangerous situation.”

Check out Girior’s full comments above.

Continue reading on HuffPost