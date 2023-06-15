Top Toronto mayoral candidates to attend debate in final campaign stretch

TORONTO — The seven leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral byelection are participating in another debate tonight as the race to lead Canada's most populous city enters its final stretch.

The debate, hosted by news channel CP24, will air live at 7 p.m. and focus on key campaign issues including housing, affordability, public safety and traffic congestion.

CP24 says the candidates invited are former NDP parliamentarian Olivia Chow, city councillor Josh Matlow, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also invited is journalist Anthony Furey, who had not been included in a number of previous mayoral debates but has gained some traction among voters according to recent polling data.

Chow is expected to take the brunt of attacks from some candidates as she maintains a steady and significant lead in the polls with less than two weeks until election day.

The byelection to replace John Tory, who resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staffer, is set for June 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press