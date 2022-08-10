Top tips on how to do flooring right during your home decor update in 2022

flooring make break update home revamp ruin decor 2022 interiors - Alexis Hamilton Photography

While curtains and wall colours get a lot of air time, the unsung hero of every room that quietly (or not) sets the tone, is the floor. As interior designer Jessica Summer says: “The floor is so fundamental to the ­fabric of the building that it’s crucial to get it right. It’s often my starting point.”

While the choice of floor covering depends on many factors – the period of the house, the use of the room and its inhabitants (pets and children need careful consideration) – Summer says she starts by thinking about “how the materials are going to age. The aim is to put down a natural material that will last well and develop its own character and patina over time.”

There are endless choices, so it can be tempting to pick and mix and have a ­different finish in each room, but S­ummer advises a more sedate approach. “I prefer as much as possible to carry a floor finish through as many rooms as I can to stop the house feeling like patchwork,” she says. “One ­finish helps to tie rooms together, which I feel makes a successful project.”

Timber choices

Summer says she is most often drawn to timber on the floor, even in bathrooms, as she loves the warmth it brings, as well as the fact that it is versatile in most spaces. But says to avoid anything that looks “faux aged” – it means it won’t age well. Reclamation yards are good sources – Retrouvius frequently stocks reclaimed wooden flooring from board to parquet blocks. “Look for a reclaimed floor on an engineered board as it’s easier to lay and you can use underfloor heating, too.”

Engineered flooring – layers of ply or pine with a top layer or veneer of quality timber – gets a bad rap because bad-quality versions can look cheap.

Timber flooring make break update home revamp ruin decor 2022 interiors - Jake Eastham

But Nicole Salvesen and Mary Graham of the interior design firm Salvesen Graham say it has come on a long way. “We tend to choose floors with a thicker veneer allowing for them to be sanded back several times,” Salvesen says, adding that clients like engineered boards for their stability. Quality brands to try include the Natural Wood Floor Company, Cheville Parquet and Tuttoparquet.

Story continues

A quick fix to freshen up floorboards, adding colour (and even pattern if you’re willing to try your hand at stencilling), is to paint them. Pick a specific floor paint and primer – and look on Pinterest for guides about stencilling.

Carpets, rugs and runnners

While timber can look chic, in some spaces wood can benefit from being ­softened up with a carpet or a rug or runner. Interior designer Ben Pentreath is a fan of a soft touch underfoot. “It is always hard to predict future trends without sounding pretentious,” he says, “but if the future is soft and patterned, rather than hard and plain, then I’m in favour.”

Even if it is just a little landing spot for your feet as you get in and out of bed, Sigrid Cragoe, interior designer at Camber’s Gallivant hotel, says “a small rug on either side of the bedstead adds comfort and warmth. It’s more considered than a bath mat, with the focus on style as well as comfort.” Try the Chedworth rug (£170).

Increasingly we’re choosing natural sisal carpets and rugs – Google searches for sisal flooring are up almost 200 per cent year on year. “It’s a natural product that creates an organic, neutral look for the home,” says Julian Downes, MD of Fibre. “Post pandemic, we are even more concerned about the environment and sustainability.” It is a good choice for high traffic areas such as halls and stairs, as well as homes with pets, thanks to the ease of vacuuming. Try Sisal Himalaya Kashmir (£78.60 per m2).

Wood carpet rug runner flooring make break update home revamp ruin decor 2022 interiors - Mark Cocksedge

Summer says she is a big fan of sisal rugs. “I’m obsessed with natural, woven sisal rugs,” she admits. “I always ­promise myself that I will branch out, but I just find that they tie a room together really well and also create a lot of texture at the same time.” Sisal also has the added bonus of being ­naturally resistant to moths.

Wool is a good choice for most areas of the home as it is highly durable, very good for those with allergies as it traps dirt and dust rather than allowing them to float around and – thanks to its ­insulating properties – it’s good for those worried about increasing energy prices. “Wool is warm in winter and temperature-regulating in summer,” Downes says. It can, however, attract moths; tips to deter them include ­vac­uuming regularly, keeping your home vent­ilated and also using natural repellents such as lavender, lemon or cedarwood scents.

To combine the benefits, Lorna Haigh, the creative director at Alternative Flooring, recommends its product “Woosie” – a wool-sisal mix. “The woollen yarn gives it a soft feel, while the hard-wearing sisal adds rustic texture and lustrous shades,” she says. Try its Woosie Bouclé Wistful Carpet (£79.95 per m2).

Pretty Patterns

While a plain carpet can be a good base for a neutral palette, Steve Corcoran, decorating consultant at House of Hackney, urges us not to discount ­pattern.

“Colourful prints have the power to change the look and mood of a space immediately,” he says. “A ­patterned ­carpet can instantly add drama and warmth and it also brings hints of familiarity and nostalgia from the houses of our youth.”

It’s a trend that appears to be taking off – John Lewis reported that sales of patterned carpets had increased by 18 per cent year on year.

As to what kind of pattern, Corcoran says: “You can’t go too far wrong if you take your cue from nature, so choosing a floral or foliage pattern will always work. Even the subtle warm-toned ­neutral of a leopard print will surprise you with how well it works with almost ­everything.”

Its Wild Card carpet in Butterscotch comes in leopard print (£185 per m2; houseofhackney.com). John Lewis’s most popular pattern is its Havana (£88 per m2).

patterned ­carpet flooring make break update home revamp ruin decor 2022 interiors - Ben Pentreath

Just be careful what you pair it with in the rest of the room.

“It’s all about balance and proportion in the space, so that nothing becomes too heavy or dominant in the scheme and it all works well together,” he says.

For a softer (literally) take on a stone floor, Pentreath has designed a carpet for Alternative Flooring that “is inspired by stone floor and marble patterns by the 18th-century architect Batty Langley,” he says. “The designs create three-dimensional patterns that trick the eye and play with space, creating rich ­textures for the contemporary English interior.” (£129.75 per m2)

A large rug can work just as well as a carpet, or can in fact be layered over a plainer floor covering: A Rum Fellow has bold designs handwoven in India (from £1,060).

Runners can be a beautiful addition to a wooden floor – either on a hall or landing or disappearing up the stairs. “I think it’s essential to add colour and pattern to your hallway and staircase to give your home a happy and welcoming vibe as soon as you enter,” says Sophie Cooney, founder of the eponymous stair runner company.

Try one of her ­contemporary kilim-inspired runners (£385 per m2; sophiecooney.co.uk), or the House of Hackney’s Flora Fantasia (£285 per m2; houseofhackney.com).

Natural Stone

Stone – from Yorkshire flags to terracotta to marble – can provide a grand yet welcoming feel to a room. “And there is a stone tile to suit every home,” says Hamish Smith, creative director of Artisans of Devizes. “That is, after all, one of stone’s greatest beauties – its endless variations, its boundless character, its limitless ability to elevate every sort of interior and yet ground it at the same time.”

Stone flooring make break update home revamp ruin decor 2022 interiors - Jake Eastham

To choose the right stone floor, Smith advises thinking about how much maintenance you are happy to commit to. “Some, like marble, are susceptible to staining and truly only look their best when kept pristine, whereas terracotta and heavily patterned porcelain and ceramic tiles are masters at disguising scuffs and marks.” Try Kimmeridge limestone by Artisans of Devizes (£116.65 per m2).

Summer loves terracotta. “It’s got a warmth and an earthiness I’m very drawn to because it creates a comforting atmosphere.” She used a soft pink terracotta in the kitchen of a Victorian house in London, as well as in a scullery of a country house. But, she warns: “You have to be very careful to pick the duskier pink tones rather than orange ones, otherwise it can be in danger of looking like a cheap Spanish villa.”

Kitchens, pantries and utility rooms

You can make some surprising choices in the hardest-working areas of the house, with concrete flooring, tiles and even that 1970s classic, linoleum, being used by the most stylish in their kitchens, pantries and utility spaces.

Concrete is not for the faint-hearted, though. It can be complex and costly to install (Woody’s Concrete Company, for example, says prices start at £13,800) – but it does produce a sleek modern finish that is easy to maintain and resistant to chips and cracks.

It acts as a natural heat regulator, too, storing heat, which it disperses in the winter, while offering a cooling feel underfoot in the summer. It’s also suitable to use with underfloor heating ­systems.

And you’re not limited to a grey palette – many companies can create custom colours to suit you. Plus, if your kitchen opens out onto a patio, it can create a unified look when used inside and outside, making the transition to the ­garden a seamless one.

For a more retro look, linoleum is making a comeback – but not as you remember it. Modern lino is often ­formulated from natural materials, such as linseed oil mixed with cork dust, and then dyed with natural dyes.

Linoleum retro look flooring make break update home revamp ruin decor 2022 interiors

Interior designer Beata Heuman is a fan of the look: “My parents had it at home and I really like the retro look it brings,” she explains.

“It is quite a humble material – it’s not showy at all, and it is super practical. It’s very thin, so you can lay it on top of almost any existing floor and it’s very hard-wearing, while bringing a nice element of colour and pattern into a room.”

Amtico from John Lewis costs from about £59 per square metre, or try ­Sinclair Till or Forbo if you are looking for more high-end options.

One more left-field choice to consider is cork. Warm underfoot, natural and durable, it’s what designer Imraan Ismail plumped for at the stylish Port Hotel in Eastbourne. “Cork provides some sound insulation benefit, creates an enriched, warm sense of space and a comfortable walking and standing experience. It’s also durable and requires minimal maintenance,” he says. Checkatrade estimates that on average, cork flooring costs about £55 per square metre to buy and install: corkfloor.co.uk has a range of affordable options, while the Colour Flooring Company and Sinclair Till have a selection of more high-end options.

Bathrooms

Stone, marble and tiles are popular bathroom choices primarily because they are waterproof (when sealed) and easy to clean.

“Tiles are beautiful pieces of art in their own right and have the power to utterly transform a space,” says Andrew Bendall, ­marketing manager at Craven Dunnill Jackfield, a company that has been making British ceramic tiles for 150 years. The downsides are that a tiled floor can feel a little bit cold underfoot (unless you have installed underfloor heating) and it can also be slippery.

Timber flooring make break update home revamp ruin decor 2022 interiors - Jake Eastham

Bendall adds that once you have chosen the colour and pattern of the tiles you want, another way to make your own look individual is the almost infinite variety of patterns that you can create when you come to lay them down.

“The different ways that you can lay your tiles are a wonderful way of expressing ­creativity and bringing a touch of individuality to a space. If you’re looking for something more adventurous, a herringbone pattern is beautifully striking, while an offset or linear pattern is a perfect alternative for something more subtle.”

Underfloor heating

It is worth thinking about underfloor heating before you start renovating or installing a new floor. While it is a big investment (costing between £60-£185 per square metre), it can save money on your electricity bills, as well as removing the need for potentially unsightly wall-­­hung radiators.

Underfloor heating can work in most properties and under almost any type of flooring. “Water-filled underfloor heating typically requires more space for pipes so it is often a better choice for new builds and larger spaces that can accommodate the floor height being raised. Meanwhile, electric underfloor heating systems can be better for renovation projects and single-use rooms,” says Dave Johnson, ­technical manager at The Underfloor Heating Store.

Underfloor heating can be installed under carpets, but Johnson advises that tog ratings should be below 1.5 and that heavy, large rugs should also be avoided. He adds that underfloor heating will not crack wooden floors, although higher density woods are preferred and maximum allowable moisture contents should be 7 per cent.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.