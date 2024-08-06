Top ten MLS transfers so far this summer 💰

Transfer season is in full effect as MLS clubs look to make additions to their squads ahead of the final few months of the regular season.

From big name European stars to intra-MLS deals, here are ten of the biggest signings by MLS clubs since the start of June.

10. Mason Toye ➡️ Portland Timbers

The Timbers already boasted one of the best attacking trios in Major League Soccer with Evander, Felipe Mora, and Jonathan Rodríguez all on double-digits goals, but they made a shrewd move in signing Toye from CF Montréal to add some much-needed depth ahead of the final push for the playoffs. Toye has already opened his account for the club with a superb strike in Portland’s 4-0 thumping of Colorado in the Leagues Cup.

What a finish from Mason Toye! That's 3-0 in favor of @TimbersFC. #LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/z8G94WJgZA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 2, 2024

It’s no secret that Inter Miami have a lethal attacking force, but injuries and general lack of performance have seen the Herons concede goals for fun at times. However, the signing of River Plate defender David Martínez was potentially a big step towards finding some defensive solidity before both the Leagues Cup knockout rounds and the race for the Supporters Shield.

Behind the scenes with David Martinez 🤳 pic.twitter.com/MDgSfho8ex — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 25, 2024

Club-record deals must always be celebrated in MLS as the clubs get more and more ambitious, and without seeing him a kick ball in MLS yet, Luca Langoni looks like a tidy little signing by the Revolution. Just 22-years-old, Langoni has racked up 69 senior appearances with 11 goals and four assists for the Argentina giants. Signings from Argentina have a long track record of success in Major League Soccer.

The Dynamo have proven to be right on the edge of contending in the Western Conference, but a goalscorer was missing. In came former AEK Athens man Ezequiel Ponce to potentially move the needle in a big way. The Argentine amassed 41 goal contributions in 81 appearances for AEK and should make a major difference for the Dynamo down the stretch.

The Crew are quickly mastering the art of filling out their star-studded squad with top-end MLS talent from other clubs in the league. The signing of Revolution fullback Dejuan Jones was the perfect encapsulation of their mastery, as Jones gives them pace, smarts, and MLS experience down the flank for Wilfried Nancy’s high-flying league champions.

Bolstering the back line 👊 Six-year MLS veteran DeJuan Jones possesses more than 11,000 minutes of experience, plus eight U.S. Men’s National Team caps. pic.twitter.com/ERCwKTIMiq — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) July 31, 2024

5. Marcel Hartel ➡️ St. Louis City

St. Louis clearly have plenty of scouts in Germany and it is working out well for the MLS newcomers. Hartel was key piece in St. Pauli’s superb run to a 2. Bundesilga title last season, and will bring that winning mentality and quality to STL. While playoffs seem only a distant dream for City at the moment, Hartel should be a big piece in the coming season at just 28-years-old.

Marcel Hartel was the difference maker in his #allforcity debut, less than a week after touching down stateside: 1 go-ahead goal

2 chances created

24/29 passing

4 touches in the box

2 blocked shots

6 recoveries

3 duels won pic.twitter.com/SS6EU9DG5I — Justin Horneker (@hornekerjustin) July 30, 2024

4. Tom Pearce ➡️ CF Montréal

Montréal have been in disarray for the most of the 2024 season, but they seem to have made a stellar choice in bringing in former Wigan fullback Tom Pearce this summer. With great home support, Montréal always seem to just a set of ambitious decision makers in lofty positions away from joining the pack of Eastern Conference contenders. Signing Pearce showed at-least a sliver of what can happen when you try.

A dream home debut goal for Tom Pearce! 😤 Montreal up 1-0 on San Luis in @LeaguesCup. 📺 Free on Apple TV: https://t.co/85oIlPXVpB pic.twitter.com/ePqANzTerJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2024

Austin, like Montréal before them just need to make some smart moves to add top-end talent to their squad and they could become one of the true MLS big-boys for the coming years given the culture that is growing within the city. The signing of Bukari, who registered 25 goals and 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, was a major step towards regaining a place in the MLS Cup Playoff race, now just two points shy of that mark.

Excited to have made my debut in front of the fans last night. Not the results we wanted but we will keep fighting. Let’s go Verde!🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/9srlADxSI4 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) July 21, 2024

The 2024 season has been an unmitigated disaster for Atlanta United, but the addition of Aleksei Miranchuk could be the lone shining light as they try and recover. The former Atalanta man bagged 13 goals and 19 assists in 98 appearances across all competitions in arguably the Italian clubs most successful era. With a Thiago Almada-sized hole in the attack for the future, Miranchuk is the first big step in pushing the Five Stripes back to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta United have officially signed No. 10 Alexsey Miranchuk from Atalanta. Joins as a designated player. Miranchuk, 28, an elite chance creator. Won Europa League with Atalanta last season. https://t.co/FrbYZTUZbH pic.twitter.com/9GcLlpjyy8 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 30, 2024

1. Olivier Giroud ➡️ LAFC

It just couldn’t be anybody else. The arms-race between the Los Angeles clubs and Miami is a sight to behold for MLS fans that want to see big names grace the league. A central focal point has been the missing piece in an already elite LAFC side this season, and now they’ve signed one of the most decorated strikers of the last 10 years. If Giroud can hit the ground running in LA, Steve Cherundolo’s side may just become unplayable.

Olivier Giroud & Hugo Lloris réunis sous les couleurs du Los Angeles FC. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/iiMGGHsfLR — Team Giroud (@Teamgiroud_) August 3, 2024

What do you make of the top-10? Let us know down below if there were any snubs.