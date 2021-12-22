Top Ten Global Healthcare Leader Chooses Kneat as Enterprise Validation Solution

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ – kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat" or "the Company"), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that another industry-leading corporation has selected Kneat as its enterprise validation platform.

The European-headquartered global biopharmaceutical company employs over 80,000 people, operates in more than 70 countries, and is currently using Kneat at 11 of its more than 50 manufacturing sites. Within these 11 sites, this customer has scaled the use of Kneat's software to multiple validation processes across core business units, including Specialty Care, Vaccines, and General Medicines.

With the signing of this three-year Master Services Agreement, Kneat has been formally appointed as the customer's corporate enterprise validation solution, allowing it to expand its use of Kneat efficiently and at speed across the organization.

"We are very pleased that this global leader, one of the world's most respected healthcare brands, has further put its trust in Kneat," said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "Their expansion provides additional evidence of Kneat's product leadership in the category."

Kneat continues to grow its diverse customer base, ranging from small biotechnology companies to top tier pharmaceutical companies. Among its customers, Kneat now has Master Services Agreements with 7 of the world's top 10 life sciences companies. The trend of large, global leaders utilizing Kneat across their organization continues.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

