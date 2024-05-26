Top Ten
THROUGH MAY 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Perez KC
51
187
61
21
.326
Peña Hou
52
201
64
32
.318
Soto NYY
54
207
64
39
.309
Witt KC
53
207
63
47
.304
Guerrero Tor
52
199
60
24
.302
Paredes TB
49
180
54
21
.300
Rutschman Bal
48
199
59
27
.296
Altuve Hou
51
211
62
33
.294
Rooker Oak
42
154
44
23
.286
Westburg Bal
48
179
51
26
.285
Home Runs
K.Tucker, Houston, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Soto, New York, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 13; A.García, Texas, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Soto, New York, 43; Perez, Kansas City, 39; Judge, New York, 39; K.Tucker, Houston, 37; A.García, Texas, 37; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 35; Witt, Kansas City, 35; 2 tied at 34.
Pitching
Lugo, Kansas City, 8-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-1; Gil, New York, 6-1; Rodón, New York, 6-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 6-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 5-1; Schmidt, New York, 5-2; Ober, Minnesota, 5-2; Bello, Boston, 5-2; 3 tied at 5-4.
