THROUGH MAY 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G

AB

H

R

Pct.

Perez KC

51

187

61

21

.326

Peña Hou

52

201

64

32

.318

Soto NYY

54

207

64

39

.309

Witt KC

53

207

63

47

.304

Guerrero Tor

52

199

60

24

.302

Paredes TB

49

180

54

21

.300

Rutschman Bal

48

199

59

27

.296

Altuve Hou

51

211

62

33

.294

Rooker Oak

42

154

44

23

.286

Westburg Bal

48

179

51

26

.285

Home Runs

K.Tucker, Houston, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Soto, New York, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 13; A.García, Texas, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Soto, New York, 43; Perez, Kansas City, 39; Judge, New York, 39; K.Tucker, Houston, 37; A.García, Texas, 37; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 35; Witt, Kansas City, 35; 2 tied at 34.

Pitching

Lugo, Kansas City, 8-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-1; Gil, New York, 6-1; Rodón, New York, 6-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 6-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 5-1; Schmidt, New York, 5-2; Ober, Minnesota, 5-2; Bello, Boston, 5-2; 3 tied at 5-4.

The Associated Press

