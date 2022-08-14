Top in-state defensive lineman, Gamecocks target sets date for college commitment

One of the state’s top football prospects has set a date for his commitment.

Camden senior defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod said Sunday that his college announcement will come at 5 p.m. Thursday at Zemp Stadium, where the Bulldogs play their home games.

Camden opens its season the next day at home against Myrtle Beach.

On July 2, McLeod announced his final six schools of Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

McLeod took official visits to LSU and Texas A&M last month. He took an unofficial visit to South Carolina recently and was at Georgia, too. 247Sports crystal ball selections have McLeod going to Gamecocks with the last prediction coming in February.

If McLeod picks USC, it will give Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks three of the top four prospects in SC for the Class of 2023, according to 247 Composite.

Dorman’s Markee Anderson (No. 2) and Sumter’s Monteque Rhames (No. 4) announced their commitments to the Gamecocks last month.

Oceanside Collegiate OL Monroe Freeling is the No. 1 prospect in the state and has yet to commit. USC also has a commitment from Legion Collegiate’s Judge Collier, ranked No. 12 in the state.

McLeod attended the USC visit with his mother and father. The Gamecocks were the first team to offer him after his freshman season when Will Muschamp was the head coach.

McLeod said they talked with USC coach Shane Beamer, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey and USC assistant athletic director Chance Miller, who has overseen many NIL-related changes within the school’s athletic department.

“We just sat down and talked about how it could be if I possibly came to South Carolina,” McLeod said. “We talked about how they are going to use me on the defensive line, how I could be a part of helping change the program around.

“I feel like that is pretty good, that I can come in and make a big impact on the program.”

McLeod has been a three-year starter for Camden. He was brought up to the varsity team as a freshman and has been a big part of the Bulldogs’ defense. Camden has played in two straight Class 3A championship games.

Last season, McLeod had 58 tackles, five sacks and team-high 21 quarterback pressures.