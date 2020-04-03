Top Standard (HKG:8510) Shareholders Booked A 41% Gain In The Last Year

The Top Standard Corporation (HKG:8510) share price is down a rather concerning 40% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 41%.

View our latest analysis for Top Standard

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Because Top Standard made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Top Standard actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 5.2%. The stock is up 41% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:8510 Income Statement April 3rd 2020

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Top Standard's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Top Standard boasts a total shareholder return of 41% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 2.0%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Top Standard (including 1 which is is significant) .

Story continues

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.